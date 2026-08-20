Boston Red Sox Release 10 Players Before Giants Series

The Boston Red Sox are set to begin a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Red Sox announced the release of nine minor-league players.

Boston Red Sox Release 10 Minor-League Players Before San Francisco Giants Series

Via MiLB.com:

These are all minor, standard moves. Ehrlicher is the only player who was playing in a league higher than rookie ball at the time of being released.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are coming off a 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

Boston won the first two games of the series against Arizona. The club has the day off on Thursday before beginning the three-game set against San Francisco.

Before the Diamondbacks series, the Red Sox had hit a rough patch, losing seven of nine games.

Regardless, Boston still has a comfortable lead in the Wild Card standings.

Currently, the Red Sox are the second American League Wild Card team with a 68-59 record. They are five games ahead of the third Wild Card team, the Minnesota Twins.

As for the division standings, Boston is in third place in the American League East. The club is 8 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the division.

The Yankees, the first AL Wild Card team, are in second place with a 71-55 record. They are five games back of the Rays.

After their series with the Giants, the Red Sox will hit the road for a seven-game road trip, starting with a three-game series against the Miami Marlins and ending with a four-game set against the Yankees.