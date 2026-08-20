Hi, Subscriber

Boston Red Sox Release 10 Players Before Giants Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox
Getty
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 01: Boston Red Sox Interim Manager Chad Tracy looks on from the dugout during the first inning at Fenway Park on May 01, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are set to begin a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Red Sox announced the release of nine minor-league players.

Boston Red Sox Release 10 Minor-League Players Before San Francisco Giants Series

Boston Red Sox v Chicago White Sox

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 08: Interim manager Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox speaks to media prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

Via MiLB.com:

These are all minor, standard moves. Ehrlicher is the only player who was playing in a league higher than rookie ball at the time of being released.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

Arizona Diamondbacks v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 18: Adley Rutschman #31 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Fenway Park on August 18, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Red Sox are coming off a 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

Boston won the first two games of the series against Arizona. The club has the day off on Thursday before beginning the three-game set against San Francisco.

Arizona Diamondbacks v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 19: Mickey Gasper #30 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates in the dugout wearing the mascot Wally head after hitting a three run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning at Fenway Park on August 19, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Before the Diamondbacks series, the Red Sox had hit a rough patch, losing seven of nine games.

Regardless, Boston still has a comfortable lead in the Wild Card standings.

Currently, the Red Sox are the second American League Wild Card team with a 68-59 record. They are five games ahead of the third Wild Card team, the Minnesota Twins.

Arizona Diamondbacks v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 17: Mickey Gasper #30 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates his solo home run with Nick Sogard #20 in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Fenway Park on August 17, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

As for the division standings, Boston is in third place in the American League East. The club is 8 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the division.

The Yankees, the first AL Wild Card team, are in second place with a 71-55 record. They are five games back of the Rays.

After their series with the Giants, the Red Sox will hit the road for a seven-game road trip, starting with a three-game series against the Miami Marlins and ending with a four-game set against the Yankees.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Boston Red Sox Release 10 Players Before Giants Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x