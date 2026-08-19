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Boston Red Sox Release 23-Year-Old Pitcher During Diamondbacks Series

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 01: Interim manager Chad Tracy looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox will finish their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Fenway Park.

They have won each of the first two games in the series, so they are looking to go for a sweep.

Most recently, the Red Sox won by a score of 9-4 on Tuesday.

Boston Red Sox Release 23-Year-Old Pitcher

GettyInterim manager Chad Tracy looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

During their series with the Diamondbacks, the Red Sox announced that they had released a pitcher from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 19): “Greenville Drive released RHP Austin Ehrlicher.”

Ehrlicher did not appear in a game for the Red Sox at the MLB level.

He has gone 0-2 with a 6.94 ERA in six games at the Single-A level this year.

Andrew Parker of SoxProspects.com wrote: “Flurry of Red Sox minor league roster moves today: – RHP Griffin Kilander promoted to Portland – RHP Barrett Morgan promoted to Greenville – RHP Alex Kranzler assigned to Salem – LHP Carson Revay assigned to Salem – RHP Austin Ehrlicher has been released”

Ehrlicher was picked in the 18th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Red Sox.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up by another team before the end of the 2026 season.

Chris Henrique of BostonSportsJournal had written (on June 1, 2023): “The Red Sox have agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Austin Ehrlicher, who was drafted in the 2022 MLB Draft in the 18th round (Boston), per source.”

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

GettyCaleb Durbin #5 of the Boston Red Sox looks on after scoring a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Fenway Park on August 18, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Red Sox got off to a very slow start to the 2026 season.

That said, they have completely turned things around over the last few months.

Right now, the Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with a 68-58 record in 126 games.

GettyJarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with Andruw Monasterio #32 after scoring against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on August 05, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Over their last ten games, the Red Sox have gone 4-6 (and they are 31-31 in 62 games at Fenway Park).

Following their series with the Diamondbacks, they will have the day off on Thursday.

The Red Sox will then open up a series with the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Red Sox Release 23-Year-Old Pitcher During Diamondbacks Series

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