Boston Red Sox Release 23-Year-Old Pitcher During Diamondbacks Series

On Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox will finish their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Fenway Park.

They have won each of the first two games in the series, so they are looking to go for a sweep.

Most recently, the Red Sox won by a score of 9-4 on Tuesday.

Boston Red Sox Release 23-Year-Old Pitcher

During their series with the Diamondbacks, the Red Sox announced that they had released a pitcher from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 19): “Greenville Drive released RHP Austin Ehrlicher.”

Ehrlicher did not appear in a game for the Red Sox at the MLB level.

He has gone 0-2 with a 6.94 ERA in six games at the Single-A level this year.

Andrew Parker of SoxProspects.com wrote: “Flurry of Red Sox minor league roster moves today: – RHP Griffin Kilander promoted to Portland – RHP Barrett Morgan promoted to Greenville – RHP Alex Kranzler assigned to Salem – LHP Carson Revay assigned to Salem – RHP Austin Ehrlicher has been released”

Ehrlicher was picked in the 18th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Red Sox.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up by another team before the end of the 2026 season.

Chris Henrique of BostonSportsJournal had written (on June 1, 2023): “The Red Sox have agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Austin Ehrlicher, who was drafted in the 2022 MLB Draft in the 18th round (Boston), per source.”

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox got off to a very slow start to the 2026 season.

That said, they have completely turned things around over the last few months.

Right now, the Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with a 68-58 record in 126 games.

Over their last ten games, the Red Sox have gone 4-6 (and they are 31-31 in 62 games at Fenway Park).

Following their series with the Diamondbacks, they will have the day off on Thursday.

The Red Sox will then open up a series with the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.