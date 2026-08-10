Boston Red Sox Release 28-Year-Old Outfielder Before Blue Jays Series

The Boston Red Sox are slated to begin a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Before Monday’s game, the Red Sox released a 28-year-old outfielder from their organization.

Red Sox Release 28-Year-Old Outfielder Before Blue Jays Series

From MiLB.com: “Portland Sea Dogs released CF Matt Fraizer.”

The Red Sox signed Fraizer to a minor-league deal this past offseason.

The outfielder has been injured for much of the 2026 season.

Fraizer put up strong numbers in 23 games for Boston’s Double-A squad, slashing .308/.368/.513 with one home run, nine doubles, two triples and 17 RBI.

Looking at Outfielder Matt Fraizer

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Fraizer in the third round (No. 95 overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Arizona.

Fraizer elected free agency this past offseason before signing with the Red Sox. He hasn’t appeared in the majors. The highest level he has reached is Triple-A.

In 589 career minor-league games, Fraizer has hit .259/.322/.404 with 50 home runs, 111 doubles, 22 triples, 262 RBI and 91 stolen bases.

Since Fraizer has put up strong numbers in his limited action this year, there’s a good chance he will be able to find an opportunity with another organization.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox lost two of three games to the Athletics at Fenway Park this past weekend. Before that, they swept the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road and the Chicago White Sox at home.

Boston is currently the second American League Wild Card team with a 64-53 record. The club is 1 1/2 games back of the New York Yankees for the first Wild Card spot.

In the division standings, the Red Sox are seven games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East. Despite being in third place in their division, the Red Sox have the second-best run differential in the American League at +84.

The Red Sox will stay on the road after their four-game set with the Blue Jays to play a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. After that, they will begin a six-game homestand.