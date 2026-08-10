Hi, Subscriber

Boston Red Sox Release 28-Year-Old Outfielder Before Blue Jays Series

  • 2.1K Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Interim manager Chad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox looks on before a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are slated to begin a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Before Monday’s game, the Red Sox released a 28-year-old outfielder from their organization.

Red Sox Release 28-Year-Old Outfielder Before Blue Jays Series

Pittsburgh Pirates Photo Day

GettyBRADENTON, FLORIDA – MARCH 16: Matt Fraizer #84 of the Pittsburgh Pirates poses for a picture during the 2022 Photo Day at LECOM Park on March 16, 2022 in Bradenton, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

From MiLB.com: “Portland Sea Dogs released CF Matt Fraizer.”

The Red Sox signed Fraizer to a minor-league deal this past offseason.

Pittsburgh Pirates Photo Day

GettyBRADENTON, FLORIDA – MARCH 16: Matt Fraizer #84 of the Pittsburgh Pirates poses for a picture during the 2022 Photo Day at LECOM Park on March 16, 2022 in Bradenton, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The outfielder has been injured for much of the 2026 season.

Fraizer put up strong numbers in 23 games for Boston’s Double-A squad, slashing .308/.368/.513 with one home run, nine doubles, two triples and 17 RBI.

Looking at Outfielder Matt Fraizer

Pittsburgh Pirates Photo Day

GettyBRADENTON, FLORIDA – MARCH 16: Matt Fraizer #84 of the Pittsburgh Pirates poses for a picture during the 2022 Photo Day at LECOM Park on March 16, 2022 in Bradenton, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Fraizer in the third round (No. 95 overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Arizona.

Fraizer elected free agency this past offseason before signing with the Red Sox. He hasn’t appeared in the majors. The highest level he has reached is Triple-A.

In 589 career minor-league games, Fraizer has hit .259/.322/.404 with 50 home runs, 111 doubles, 22 triples, 262 RBI and 91 stolen bases.

Since Fraizer has put up strong numbers in his limited action this year, there’s a good chance he will be able to find an opportunity with another organization.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: Interim manager Chad Tracy looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Red Sox lost two of three games to the Athletics at Fenway Park this past weekend. Before that, they swept the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road and the Chicago White Sox at home.

Boston is currently the second American League Wild Card team with a 64-53 record. The club is 1 1/2 games back of the New York Yankees for the first Wild Card spot.

Chicago White Sox v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 06: Caleb Durbin #5 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with Jarren Duran #16 and Ceddanne Rafaela #3 after hitting a walk off RBI single against the Chicago White Sox during the thirteenth inning at Fenway Park on August 06, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

In the division standings, the Red Sox are seven games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East. Despite being in third place in their division, the Red Sox have the second-best run differential in the American League at +84.

The Red Sox will stay on the road after their four-game set with the Blue Jays to play a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. After that, they will begin a six-game homestand.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Boston Red Sox Release 28-Year-Old Outfielder Before Blue Jays Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x