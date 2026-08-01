Boston Red Sox Announce Release Of 12-Year MLB Veteran During Dodgers Series

On Saturday, the Boston Red Sox will continue their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in California.

They will look to build off a 9-4 victory on Friday night.

Tim Healey of The Boston Globe wrote: “FINAL: Red Sox 9, Dodgers 4. The Red Sox went 21-4 in July. That .840 winning percentage is the best in a calendar month (minimum 20 games) in franchise history, beating out August 1950 (.800) and June 1901 (also .800).”

FINAL: Red Sox 9, Dodgers 4. The Red Sox went 21-4 in July. That .840 winning percentage is the best in a calendar month (minimum 20 games) in franchise history, beating out August 1950 (.800) and June 1901 (also .800). — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) August 1, 2026

Red Sox Announce Release Of 12-Year MLB Veteran

During their series with the Dodgers, news came out that the Red Sox had released Tommy Kahnle from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 1): “Worcester Red Sox released RHP Tommy Kahnle.”

Kahnle had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.

That said, he appeared in eight games for the Red Sox earlier this season.

The 36-year-old went 0-0 with an 8.00 ERA.

Looking At Kahnle

Kahnle was picked in the 5th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He has spent 12 seasons in the MLB with the Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers (and Red Sox).

Over 464 career games, Kahnle has gone 11-19 with a 3.70 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if someone else picks up Kahnle before the end of the 2026 season.

He could provide good pitching depth to another team.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox have been one of the most intriguing stories in all of baseball this season.

After a slow start, they have turned things around in a major way.

Right now, the Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with a 58-51 record in 109 games.

Currently, they are just 6.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.