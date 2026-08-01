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Boston Red Sox Announce Release Of 12-Year MLB Veteran During Dodgers Series

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 29: Interim Manager Chad Tracy argues with an umpire after ejecting Willson Contreras #40 in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park on June 29, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Boston Red Sox will continue their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in California.

They will look to build off a 9-4 victory on Friday night.

Tim Healey of The Boston Globe wrote: “FINAL: Red Sox 9, Dodgers 4. The Red Sox went 21-4 in July. That .840 winning percentage is the best in a calendar month (minimum 20 games) in franchise history, beating out August 1950 (.800) and June 1901 (also .800).”

Red Sox Announce Release Of 12-Year MLB Veteran

GettyTommy Kahnle #46 of the Boston Red Sox reacts as CJ Abrams #5 of the Washington Nationals runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning at Fenway Park on June 30, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

During their series with the Dodgers, news came out that the Red Sox had released Tommy Kahnle from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 1): “Worcester Red Sox released RHP Tommy Kahnle.”

Kahnle had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.

That said, he appeared in eight games for the Red Sox earlier this season.

The 36-year-old went 0-0 with an 8.00 ERA.

Looking At Kahnle

GettyTommy Kahnle #46 of the Boston Red Sox delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 19, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Kahnle was picked in the 5th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He has spent 12 seasons in the MLB with the Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers (and Red Sox).

Over 464 career games, Kahnle has gone 11-19 with a 3.70 ERA.

GettyTommy Kahnle #43 celebrates with C.J. Stubbs #36 of the Israel after defeating Nicaragua 5-0 at loanDepot park on March 08, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

It will be interesting to see if someone else picks up Kahnle before the end of the 2026 season.

He could provide good pitching depth to another team.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

GettyMasataka Yoshida #7 of the Boston Red Sox gives a high five to Carlos Narváez #75 after the final out of the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on July 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Red Sox have been one of the most intriguing stories in all of baseball this season.

After a slow start, they have turned things around in a major way.

Right now, the Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with a 58-51 record in 109 games.

Currently, they are just 6.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Red Sox Announce Release Of 12-Year MLB Veteran During Dodgers Series

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