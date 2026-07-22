Red Sox Release 3-Year Pitcher Amidst Historic Winning Streak

The Boston Red Sox have made a roster move and released a pitcher amid their 14-game winning streak.

Boston has a chance to tie its franchise record for the longest winning streak in team history at 15 on Wednesday. But before the Red Sox go to tie their franchise record, the team released three-year pro Danny Kirwin.

Kirwin was pitching in High-A for the Greenville Drive, but the Red Sox opted to release him, according to the MiLB transactions log.

Boston signed Kirwin as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and began his career in A-ball for the Salem Red Sox. In 2025, the 6-foot-2 right-hander split the year between High-A and Double-A, although he appeared in just 1 game in Double-A.

However, the Red Sox started Kiriwn in High-A again this year and struggled mightily. He went 1-4 with a 9.24 ERA in 17 games, which led to his release.

Kirwin is 11-12 with a 5.11 ERA in 65 games, including 9 starts, and is 2-for-7 in save opportunities in his pro career.

Red Sox Can Make History

Boston has its game postponed against the Baltimore Orioles due to rain, and will have a doubleheader on Wednesday.

If the Red Sox can win both games of the doubleheader, Boston can break its franchise record for longest winning streak.

“You want to go out there and play, but at the same time, if it looks like it’s going to rain on and off, and there’s not a window to play, going out there and standing in the rain or wet field conditions and stuff like that doesn’t make a ton of sense,” said Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy. “We’ll take it for what it is and get ready for a doubleheader [Wednesday].”

Red Sox slugger Willson Contreras, meanwhile, said he likes the way Boston is playing, and if they can continue to play like this, special things will happen.

“There’s a lot of games to be played, but if we keep playing with the energy we’re playing right now, good things are going to happen,” Contreras said. “Special things are going to happen.”

The Red Sox are 51-48 and holding onto the third Wild Card spot.

Boston Expected to be Aggressive Ahead of Trade Deadline

Amidst the Red Sox’s lengthy winning streak, Boston is expected to be aggressive ahead of the trade deadline.

MLB insider Jeff Passan said on The Pat McAfee Show that the Red Sox will ‘try and be aggressive’ ahead of the deadline.

“I don’t blame them,” Passan added. “When you win 14 games in a row like this, when you rescue your season… you just have to go and do it.”

The Red Sox are expected to pursue a right-handed bat and could also use more pitching. But after Boston has rattled off 14-straight wins, the team is expected to be aggressive buyers ahead of the August 3 MLB Trade Deadline.