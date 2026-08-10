Red Sox Release 6-Foot-7 Pitcher Before Blue Jays Series

The Boston Red Sox have released a left-handed pitcher before their four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston released 6-foot-7 left-handed pitcher P.J. Labriola on Monday, according to the MiLB transactions log. The left-hander signed with the Red Sox as an undrafted free agent in 2025, and he spent parts of two years in the organization before being released.

Labriola started well in the Red Sox system as he went 1-0 with a 4.28 ERA in 22 games, including going 4-for-4 in saves. He began his time in the system in Rookie Ball and made it all the way to High-A.

However, this season, Labriola struggled mightily as he went 6-3 with a 12.60 ERA. He did pitch 1.1 innings in Double-A, not allowing a run. Yet, in High-A, Labriola went 5-3 with a 13.10 ERA in 24 games.

Despite the success in Double-A, Boston opted to release him from the organization.

Boston is set to kick off a four-game road series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

Red Sox Drop Series to A’s

Boston is coming off a series loss to the Athletics at home.

The Red Sox relievers faltered in the late innings as the Athletics rallied to win on Sunday and win the series. Boston lost its first series since the Washington Nationals took two out of three from them June 29-July 1.

“It’s been a minute,” interim manager Chad Tracy said about the series loss. “I think I said this comment when the [15-game] winning streak ended. I was like, ‘We knew that was going to happen eventually,’ and I think in this case, you probably knew this was going to happen eventually. You’re not going to win every single series the rest of the year.”

Although the Red Sox lost the series, they still are in a good spot for the playoffs and now turn their attention to Toronto.

“We gave ourselves a shot both days. Played a good game, even yesterday [in a 7-3 loss], got the game with the [potential] tying run at the plate, and we just lost them,” Tracy said. “So you move on, tip your cap and move on to Toronto.”

The Red Sox are 64-53 and 1.5 games back of the New York Yankees for the top spot in the AL East.

Boston Announces Starting Pitchers for Blue Jays Series

The Red Sox are firmly in the playoff mix and will play the Blue Jays for four games beginning on Monday.

Boston announced its starting pitchers for the series, which features some stellar pitching matchups.

Monday: Sonny Gray vs. Jameson Taillon

Tuesday: Patrick Sandoval vs. Dylan Cease

Wednesday: Ranger Suarez vs. Jose Soriano

Thursday: Payton Tolle vs. Max Scherzer

The Red Sox are 8-2 in their last 10 games.