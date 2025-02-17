Report: Red Sox Eyeing Another Ace Starter via Trade

Jarred Carrabis of Underdog Fantasy and the Section 10 Podcast reported last week that the Boston Red Sox could be interested in adding San Diego Padres starter Dylan Cease via trade. Carrabis’ informed speculation came prior a more detailed report by MassLive’s Sean McAdam, in which McAdam wrote “the interest from the Red Sox has been closer to ‘due diligence’ level than it is to aggressive pursuit.”

The Padres are exploring ways to trim their payroll of the $13.75 million Cease is set to earn in 2025. The 29-year-old righthander will be eligible for free agency after this season. Despite Boston’s bevy of prospects, San Diego is likely to demand affordable, controllable Major League talent in return for Cease. McAdam mentioned the possibility of 25-year-old outfielder Wilyer Abreu —who has five years of team control remaining, as a possible fixture in any potential trade.

According to MLB Trade Rumors, Boston has been connected to Cease since early December, 2024, before their acquisition of Garret Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. Cease also spent four years with the White Sox from 2019-2023.

The Red Sox’ pursuit of more pitching depth could be accelerated by the slow spring starts of starters Bryan Bello and Kutter Krawford.

Bello and Crawford slot third and sixth in the six-man starting rotation Boston is believed to be eying to start the regular season that also includes Opening Day starter Garrett Crochet, Tanner Houck, Walker Buehler, and Lucas Giolito.