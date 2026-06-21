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Boston Red Sox Star And Former Champion Could Reportedly Be On Trading Block

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BALTIMORE, MD - APRIL 26: Interim Manager Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox, left and Interim Third Base Coach Chad Epperson #81 look out over the field before their game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 26, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox will finish their series with the Seattle Mariners in Washington.

They are coming off a 5-1 win on Saturday.

Willson Contreras finished with one walk, one strikeout and one run.

Red Sox Player Could Reportedly Be On Trading Block

GettyWillson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox runs to tag the runner out during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 19, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Contreras is in his first year with Boston.

He is currently batting .286 with 73 hits, 16 home runs, 44 RBIs, 36 runs and one stolen base in 72 games.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Contreras could be on the trading block.

Via Nightengale’s article on USA Today (on Sunday): “The Boston Red Sox will be on everyone’s speed dial next month with starter Sonny Gray, closer Aroldis Chapman, outfielder Jarren Duran and possibly first baseman Willson Contreras thought to be available.”

Looking At Contreras

GettyWillson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox hits a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park on June 14, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Contreras had spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Chicago Cubs.

In that span, he made three All-Star Games (and won the 2016 World Series).

Following the Cubs, Contreras spent the last three years with the St. Louis Cardinals (before a trade to Boston over the offseason).

The Red Sox wrote (via X) on December 22, 2025: “The #RedSox today acquired 1B Willson Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals, along with cash considerations, in exchange for RHP Hunter Dobbins and minor league RHPs Blake Aita and Yhoiker Fajardo.”

GettyWillson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after scoring a run against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Fenway Park on May 22, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Contreras could end up being a strong addition to a contending team (and provide the Red Sox with good assets in return).

He will be a name to watch over the next month.

Red Sox Right Now

GettyInterim manager Chad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox looks on before a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City. 

The Red Sox come into Sunday at the bottom of the American League East with a 31-43 record in 74 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and 19-18 in 37 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Red Sox Star And Former Champion Could Reportedly Be On Trading Block

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