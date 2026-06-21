Boston Red Sox Star And Former Champion Could Reportedly Be On Trading Block

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox will finish their series with the Seattle Mariners in Washington.

They are coming off a 5-1 win on Saturday.

Willson Contreras finished with one walk, one strikeout and one run.

Red Sox Player Could Reportedly Be On Trading Block

Contreras is in his first year with Boston.

He is currently batting .286 with 73 hits, 16 home runs, 44 RBIs, 36 runs and one stolen base in 72 games.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Contreras could be on the trading block.

Via Nightengale’s article on USA Today (on Sunday): “The Boston Red Sox will be on everyone’s speed dial next month with starter Sonny Gray, closer Aroldis Chapman, outfielder Jarren Duran and possibly first baseman Willson Contreras thought to be available.”

Looking At Contreras

Contreras had spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Chicago Cubs.

In that span, he made three All-Star Games (and won the 2016 World Series).

Following the Cubs, Contreras spent the last three years with the St. Louis Cardinals (before a trade to Boston over the offseason).

The Red Sox wrote (via X) on December 22, 2025: “The #RedSox today acquired 1B Willson Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals, along with cash considerations, in exchange for RHP Hunter Dobbins and minor league RHPs Blake Aita and Yhoiker Fajardo.”

Contreras could end up being a strong addition to a contending team (and provide the Red Sox with good assets in return).

He will be a name to watch over the next month.

Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox come into Sunday at the bottom of the American League East with a 31-43 record in 74 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and 19-18 in 37 games on the road).