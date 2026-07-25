Red Sox Reveal Next Start Date for Star Left-Hander Ranger Suarez

The Boston Red Sox have been absolutely unbeatable as of late, and after going 21-3 over their last 24 games, they’re now seen as a genuine threat to the top spot in the American League East with a 53-49 record.

After a series opening win against the rival Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, the team will look to continue that momentum over the weekend, but with question marks over their rotation, the setup was unclear for this series. Now however, the team have revealed great news on a recently injured starter, and as a result, the fans now have plenty of clarity moving forward.

Ranger Suarez Returns to the Mound on Sunday

Veteran lefty Ranger Suarez last pitched for the Red Sox on July 5th, but now, he’s closing in on his return, with manager Chad Tracy announcing that he will make the start for Boston on Sunday, pushing Peyton Tolle’s next appearance to Monday.

Recently, the belief was that Suarez would be on the mound again soon, and while he was meant to return earlier this week, he was a late scratch from his start, with Red Sox fans patiently waiting between now and then for an update on the situation.

This is a huge boost for a team that’s already been red-hot as of late, and with Garrett Crochet still left to return at some point over the next month, this rotation is shaping up to be arguably baseball’s best ahead of the post-season. Before Suarez went down with injury, he was consistently performing well once again, posting a 4-3 record across 17 starts with a 3.15 ERA across 91.1 innings pitched, and with the team rolling, he’s shaping up to be a very good third starter for this team if they can make it to the playoffs.

Can the Red Sox Stay hot for the Rest of 2026?

As of late, the Red Sox have been baseball’s most dominant team, and while the pitching has been consistent all season long, the hitting has now caught up, and if they can make an addition or two at the trade deadline, there’s no reason why they can’t continue this through September and into the post-season.

This comes on the back of a very sluggish start to the season, and given how the lineup was struggling, many predicted them to be sellers heading into the deadline before they turned things around ahead of the All-Star break, with the team racking up 15 straight victories before their streak finally came to an end.

With Suarez coming back to join a rotation of Sonny Gray, Tolle and Connelly Early and the pending return of Crochet, this is the most loaded pitching staff in the league, and if the 30-year-old Suarez can pick up where he left off when he takes the mound in the series finale against Toronto on Sunday, it could be a warning to the rest of the league that this team are legitimate World Series contenders.