Red Sox Reveal Fateful Trevor Story Decision Before Braves Series Opener

Before placing him on the injured list Saturday, the Boston Red Sox revealed Trevor Story’s playing status Friday ahead of their highly anticipated series opener against the MLB-leading Atlanta Braves.

Story was dropped from interim manager Chad Tracy’s starting lineup at Truist Park, with Andruw Monasterio drawing the assignment at shortstop instead. With Boston trying to keep pace in the AL playoff race while facing one of baseball’s hottest teams, the timing of the Story decision immediately became a major pregame development surrounding the series opener.

MLB.com beat reporter Ian Browne posted the Red Sox’s Friday night lineup in Atlanta, and Story’s name was absent. Monasterio slots into the No. 6 spot, with the card reading: Jarren Duran LF, Mickey Gasper DH, Wilyer Abreu RF, Willson Contreras 1B, Ceddanne Rafaela CF, Marcelo Mayer 2B, Monasterio SS, Carlos Narváez C, Caleb Durbin 3B, with rookie left-hander Connelly Early on the mound.

Trevor Story Out of Boston Red Sox Lineup vs. Atlanta Braves

The move arrives one day after a May 14 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in which Story went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, including a rally-killing punchout with two runners on base. He has committed five errors on the season while both his strikeout total of 57 and his error count lead all Boston regulars, according to BoSox Injection‘s Katie Manganelli.

Story also made an error in Thursday’s game that led to the Phillies’ third run in what became a 3-1 Red Sox defeat.

The numbers have grown nearly impossible to justify. WEEI Radio host Christian Arcand posted a revealing split on his social media account. In 29 at-bats hitting sixth in the order, Story carries a .345 average and .870 OPS. Across his other 132 at-bats higher in the lineup — slots 2, 4, and 5 — he has cratered to a .182 average and .493 OPS. His overall line sits at .200 with a .520 OPS through 43 games.

Story has publicly resisted any suggestion the slump is permanent, pointing to his 2025 resurgence when he bottomed out at .138 over a 38-game stretch before posting a .827 OPS the rest of the year, finishing with 25 home runs and 96 RBI as evidence a turnaround can happen for him again.

“It’s tough to go through in the moment, but I have confidence that I can do it because I’ve done it before,” Story said, as reported by Gabrielle Starr of The Boston Herald. “I’m not gonna sit here and pout about it. I’m not gonna sit here and feel sorry for myself.”

Story Trade Speculation Intensifies Around Red Sox

Whether the benching is a one-night reset or the beginning of something more permanent remains the central question. Analysts at Talk Sox Podcast have floated a package that would ship Story alongside outfielder Jarren Duran to the New York Mets as a salary dump, prioritizing contract relief over any prospect return. Story is owed $25 million annually through 2028, according to NBC Sports Boston‘s Justin Leger. In five Boston seasons, he has posted a .243 average and .699 OPS, a dramatic decline from his .863 OPS and pair of All-Star selections during six years with the Colorado Rockies.

As the Red Sox prepare for a critical stretch against elite National League competition, Story’s availability and performance could quickly become one of the defining factors in Boston’s push to stay firmly in postseason position. Whether Friday’s decision proves temporary or part of a larger trend, the spotlight surrounding the veteran infielder is unlikely to fade anytime soon.