Roman Anthony Breaks Silence on Boston Red Sox Trading Marcelo Mayer

Roman Anthony came up through the Boston Red Sox minor league system alongside Marcelo Mayer, and the two quickly became close friends and roommates.

Anthony has been on the IL since early May while rehabbing a hand injury in Florida, keeping him away from the team and the media for pretty much the last two-plus months.

That meant Anthony wasn’t around when the Red Sox unexpectedly traded Mayer to the San Francisco Giants at the Aug. 4 trade deadline.

Now, as Anthony begins his rehab assignment with the Sea Dogs in Portland, Maine, he finally had the opportunity to address the trade and what it meant to see one of his best friends leave Boston.

Anthony Speaks on Mayer Trade

The two were roommates, and Anthony said he’s happy in a way to see Mayer get a new opportunity closer to home out West.

“It’s sad… he was my roommate since I was 18, 19 years old … Seeing him go, I was excited for him to kind of get a new opportunity, almost like a refresh … to be back close to home, I think it will be good for him, hopefully get to see him come to Boston,” Anthony said. “That would be pretty cool, right? But you know, I was sad, obviously spoke to him, still speak to him quite a bit … hope all goes well for him always.”

Roman Anthony gives his reaction to close friend and former roommate Marcelo Mayer being dealt away by the Boston Red Sox at the MLB trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/x6e4l9j36H — Tommy Cassell (@tommycassell44) August 18, 2026

Anthony’s Return Timeline

Tuesday night marks Anthony’s first rehab assignment, so his exact return timeline remains somewhat unclear.

However, Red Sox manager Chad Tracy provided some insight into Anthony’s immediate outlook.

“Today he’s playing for sure. Tomorrow is already scheduled as a hybrid day where it’s like he’ll possibly play, possibly not,” Tracy said before the game via Chris Cotillo. “We’re just gonna see how he feels because he’s going to have a full day of BP on the field and his first game. We’ll just see how he feels. There’s still times where if he gets a little soreness, is it better to just take that day off and resume the next day? It could go either way.”