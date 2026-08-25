Roman Anthony Gives Major Injury Update, Hints at Potential Return Date

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After making three rehab starts with the Portland Sea Dogs, the Boston Red Sox’s Double-A affiliate, Roman Anthony joined the Triple-A Worcester WooSox on Wednesday night.

Anthony is making his fourth rehab start as he works his way back from the first major injury of his career, which he suffered in May.

Ahead of the game, he provided a major update on his recovery and revealed a potential return timeline with the Red Sox just days away from a massive four-game series against the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

Anthony Provides Injury Update

The Red Sox are currently in the middle of a series against the Miami Marlins, and Anthony said he could have returned against his hometown team.

However, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, Anthony said he “has no flight booked” to return to Boston yet. Still, he “feels good” and believes Friday’s series opener against the Yankees could be in play.

“In Worcester, Roman Anthony says he ‘has no flight booked’ to return to the Red Sox but feels close to ready and thinks Friday in NY is in play,” Cotillo posted on X.

In Worcester, Roman Anthony says he “has no flight booked” to return to the Red Sox but feels close to ready and thinks Friday in NY is in play. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) August 25, 2026

Anthony’s 2026 Season With Red Sox

Viewed as the future of the franchise, Anthony struggled during his second season before the injury sidelined him.

He’s appeared in just 30 games and recorded 109 at-bats, batting .229 with 12 runs, 25 hits, a .321 slugging percentage and a .675 OPS.

However, Anthony entered the season with plenty of momentum after a strong showing in the World Baseball Classic with Team USA, where he competed alongside some of the country’s biggest stars.