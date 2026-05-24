Red Sox Get Romy Gonzalez Injury Update Amid Twins Series

The Boston Red Sox have remained one of the more disappointing teams in the majors to begin the 2026 campaign, with their latest outing seeing them suffer a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Twins. Not only did the Red Sox lose this game, but after coming up short on Friday, the Twins have quickly picked up a series victory.

Boston will have a shot to avoid getting swept on Sunday afternoon, but there simply has not been much that has gone right for the team so far this year. Before their aforementioned loss to Minnesota, though, the Sox actually received some encouraging injury news regarding veteran infielder Romy Gonzalez, who has yet to play this season as he recovers from surgery he underwent to repair a shoulder injury.

Romy Gonzalez Takes Big Step in Injury Rehab for the Red Sox

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The easiest way to summarize the Red Sox’s woes so far this season is that their lineup has been a mess. After trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, watching Alex Bregman leave in free agency for the Chicago Cubs, and failing to replace either of them, Boston cannot find a way to score runs on a consistent basis.

Having a guy like Gonzalez, who can play all over the infield (which is where the majority of Boston’s problems exist) and find his way on base, would certainly help. Working in a utility role last season, the smooth-hitting Gonzalez posted a .305 batting average with nine home runs and 53 RBIs. Those numbers aren’t outrageous, but he’s exactly the sort of consistent on-base presence the Sox need right now.

Gonzalez underwent a procedure to clean up an injury in his left shoulder back in March, and he has spent the past two months recovering. Updates on Gonzalez’s status have been relatively murky for a while now, but it’s clear that he has been attacking his rehab process behind the scenes, and that recently led to him taking swings against soft toss throws, which is a big step forward for him.

“Injured Red Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez has started to take swings against soft toss throws in the batting cage,” Christopher Smith of MassLive reported. “Gonzalez underwent an arthroscopic debridement procedure on his left, non-throwing shoulder in March. Boston placed him on the 60-day injured list March 12.”

Red Sox Hoping Romy Gonzalez Can Return to Action Soon

Boston’s infield woes have become the core of the team’s horrific start to the season. Trevor Story was awful at shortstop before landing on the injured list himself, with his presence forcing Marcelo Mayer (who is hitting just .213) to play out of position at second base. Caleb Durbin, who was picked up in a trade to replace the outgoing Bregman at third base, has also been a nightmare, as he has a putrid .166 batting average to this point.

Gonzalez’s return alone won’t drastically change things for the Red Sox, but he would give interim manager Chad Tracy another reliable option that he could turn to. For the time being, Gonzalez still has a lot of work to do before he’s ready to return to action, but with the Sox continuing to labor at the plate, it’s clear that they could use him as soon as he’s fully healthy.