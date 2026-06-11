Red Sox President Reveals Why Dustin Pedroia Hasn’t Returned

The Red Sox have spent years trying to bring Dustin Pedroia back into the organization in some capacity. Team president Sam Kennedy offered the latest update on those efforts during his appearance on WEEI’s Greg Hill Show, where he addressed a potential front office role for the franchise icon.

“I have over the years,” said Red Sox president Sam Kennedy. “I would love to have Pedey a part of the organization. Unfortunately, the answer I get is a consistent no. He’s very, very happy coaching his kids.

“I do think there will be a day we can get him out of Arizona and get him back in the front office or back in a uniform. Whatever he wants to do in this game, he’ll do and pursue it with the approach we all know and love. But he, for the time being, unfortunately, has no interest.”

Kennedy said that it hasn’t been recently asked, but he’s been in touch with Pedroia over the years.

Dustin Pedroia’s Legacy With the Red Sox

Dustin Pedroia’s high-energy play and leadership were critical in three Red Sox championships (2007, 2013, and 2018). For his career, he slashed .299/.365/.439 with 140 home runs and 138 stolen bases.

Pedroia’s career is full of various accolades, which will test his Hall of Fame candidacy. For his career, he won an MVP award, Rookie of the Year Award, four Gold Gloves, four All-Star selections, a Silver Slugger, and a Wilson Defensive Player of the Year.

The Red Sox second baseman was estimated to have produced 48.3 WAR when averaging his Baseball Reference (51.8) and FanGraphs (44.8) values.

In his first year on the Hall of Fame ballot, Pedroia earned 20.7% of the vote. The next couple of years could decide if there’s any momentum toward an induction for his 10 years on the ballot.

Since retiring after the 2019 season, he’s focused on raising his family in Arizona. The former Red Sox second baseman previously played for Arizona State University, where he’s equally regarded in the Sun Devils baseball program.

With such a high-profile player out of the game, the Red Sox front office has tried to get him back in the organization in some capacity. However, Pedroia has rebuffed all offers over the past six years.

Red Sox Organization Under Fire While Dustin Pedroia Enjoys Retirement

The Dustin Pedroia update comes on the heels of the Jason Varitek news. Varitek was a teammate of Pedroia’s for six seasons (2006-2011), including the 2007 World Champion squad.

Official wording is Varitek was “re-assigned” as the organization shook up their coaching staff upon manager Alex Cora’s firing in April. However, the former Red Sox catcher was essentially part of the firings, as he was on the jet with Cora, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

The Red Sox ownership and Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow have been a constant source of criticism from former players and the fan base since Cora’s firing. It’s unclear if that’s contributing to Pedroia staying away from the organization.

Sam Kennedy’s comments suggest the Red Sox haven’t stopped trying to bring Pedroia back. For now, though, the former second baseman appears content with family life in Arizona, leaving the organization to wait for the day he decides he’s ready to return to baseball.