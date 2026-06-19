Former Red Sox Catcher & World Series Champion DFA’d by Current Team

A key member of the Red Sox’s last World Series team is back on the open market.

Catcher Sandy Leon, who played for Boston from 2015-2019, was designated for assignment by the Braves on Thursday, the team announced.

Leon’s departure clears a spot on the 40-man roster for catcher Joey Bart, whom the team acquired for pitcher Chris Stratton in a trade with the Pirates.

Leon was 4-for-44 with 18 strikeouts in 21 games as a Brave this season.

Leon Played Key Role in World Series Win

A 13-year-MLB veteran, Leon enjoyed his most productive season with the Red Sox. In 2016, Leon hit a career-high .310 with seven home runs and 35 RBI in 78 games. Additionally, his .845 OPS was well above his career average of .575.

Although his production declined over his final three seasons in Boston, he did play an important role on the 2018 World Series-winning club. He started Game 1 against future Hall-of-Famer Clayton Kershaw, going 2-for-4 in an 8-4 win over the Dodgers.

In 10 games that postseason, primarily serving as a backup to Christian Vazquez, Leon was 3-for-13 with one double and one walk.

The Red Sox, a 108-win juggernaut during the regular season, beat the Dodgers in five games to capture their second World Series title in six seasons and ninth all-time.

Former Top Prospect Takes Over as Braves Backup Catcher

Leon is now on waivers. Assuming he clears, he will be released.

The 37-year-old is a respected defender behind the plate, but he provides so little offensively that he may have trouble latching on elsewhere.

The Braves have cycled through backup catchers since Sean Murphy landed on the injured list with a broken finger in mid-May. They were also without Drake Baldwin (oblique) for a month but activated him from the IL this week.

In 21 games with the Pirates this season, Bart was slashing .259/.290/.379 with two homers and six RBI. The former top prospect will presumably serve as Baldwin’s backup until Murphy returns.