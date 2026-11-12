Boston Red Sox Making Push to Sign 32-HR Star Free Agent Outfielder

The Boston Red Sox will be a very interesting team to watch during this offseason.

While Boston had a strong regular season, they struggled mightily in the postseason. This is because they were absolutely dominated by the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card Series.

With this, the expectation is that the Red Sox will look to add plenty of new talent to their roster this offseason. They are entering the offseason with several roster needs that they should look to address.

One of their top needs is another star power hitter. Because of this, they are now being linked to one of baseball’s top free agents during the early stages of the offseason.

Boston Red Sox Making Push to Sign Star Outfielder

According to the Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham, the Red Sox have expressed interest in star free agent outfielder Seiya Suzuki with the offseason getting started.

“The worst-kept secret at the GM Meetings is that the Red Sox are shopping Jaren Duran (a year too late, but nonetheless). Sox have also inquired about free agent Seiya Suzuki to add to a lineup that finished 12th in the AL in home runs last season,” Abraham wrote.

Hearing that the Red Sox are looking to sign Suzuki is not too difficult to understand. They desperately need power, and that was exposed during their playoff series against the Yankees. Thus, bringing in a star power hitter like Suzuki would make all the sense in the world for Boston.

If the Red Sox signed Suzuki, he could slot perfectly in the middle of their batting order. Furthermore, he would offer them a player who could work in both their outfield and at DH. Thus, there could be a very good match between Boston and Suzuki.

Looking at Suzuki

Suzuki has been a consistent power hitter over the last multiple seasons.

In 143 games this season with the Chicago Cubs, he posted 26 home runs, 86 RBI, and a .270 batting average. He had 32 home runs and 103 RBI the season before with the Cubs.

Suzuki has also hit at least 20 home runs in four straight seasons. Thus, he provides plenty of pop and would tremendously help the Red Sox if signed.

It will now be interesting to see if the Red Sox can land Suzuki this offseason. They have plenty of competition, though, as he is one of baseball’s best free agents.