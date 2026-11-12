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Boston Red Sox Making Push to Sign 32-HR Star Free Agent Outfielder

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Chicago Cubs v Miami Marlins
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MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 04: Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs flies out during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 04, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox will be a very interesting team to watch during this offseason.

While Boston had a strong regular season, they struggled mightily in the postseason. This is because they were absolutely dominated by the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card Series.

With this, the expectation is that the Red Sox will look to add plenty of new talent to their roster this offseason. They are entering the offseason with several roster needs that they should look to address.

One of their top needs is another star power hitter. Because of this, they are now being linked to one of baseball’s top free agents during the early stages of the offseason.

Boston Red Sox Making Push to Sign Star Outfielder

Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 09: Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs grounds into a double play against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at American Family Field on September 09, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

According to the Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham, the Red Sox have expressed interest in star free agent outfielder Seiya Suzuki with the offseason getting started.

“The worst-kept secret at the GM Meetings is that the Red Sox are shopping Jaren Duran (a year too late, but nonetheless). Sox have also inquired about free agent Seiya Suzuki to add to a lineup that finished 12th in the AL in home runs last season,” Abraham wrote.

Hearing that the Red Sox are looking to sign Suzuki is not too difficult to understand. They desperately need power, and that was exposed during their playoff series against the Yankees. Thus, bringing in a star power hitter like Suzuki would make all the sense in the world for Boston.

If the Red Sox signed Suzuki, he could slot perfectly in the middle of their batting order. Furthermore, he would offer them a player who could work in both their outfield and at DH. Thus, there could be a very good match between Boston and Suzuki.

Looking at Suzuki

Chicago Cubs v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 6: Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs runs out his double in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 6, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images)

Suzuki has been a consistent power hitter over the last multiple seasons.

In 143 games this season with the Chicago Cubs, he posted 26 home runs, 86 RBI, and a .270 batting average. He had 32 home runs and 103 RBI the season before with the Cubs.

Suzuki has also hit at least 20 home runs in four straight seasons. Thus, he provides plenty of pop and would tremendously help the Red Sox if signed.

It will now be interesting to see if the Red Sox can land Suzuki this offseason. They have plenty of competition, though, as he is one of baseball’s best free agents.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Boston Red Sox Making Push to Sign 32-HR Star Free Agent Outfielder

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