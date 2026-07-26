Red Sox Top Trade Target Gets Devastating News

The rejuvenated Boston Red Sox have already made one move here ahead of the MLB trade deadline, sending off lefty Connelly Early for infielder Curtis Mead of the Nationals, a surprise move considering that Mead was a journeyman heading into this season and that Early was long considered one of Boston top pitching prospects. But offense is needed far more than lefty pitching in Fenway these days, so the Red Sox pulled the trigger.

But, the sense was that Mead (hitting .254 with 17 homers this season) is not the only trade deadline haul the Red Sox were in line to get. After the deal, ESPN’s Jeff Passan noted, “The Red Sox are not expected to stop with this deal, either, continuing to consider larger deals for another bat, sources said.”

And led right back to recent reports that the Red Sox were dabbling for more big hitters–with A’s catcher Shea Langeliers likely the top target–and that Mead was not going to keep them from that pursuit.

Red Sox ‘Salivated’ Over Shea Langeliers

On Friday, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote a column previewing the MLB trade deadline and had the Red Sox as big potential buyers.

He noted that the Red Sox have money after dumping Rafael Devers last year, and that this summer there would be buying. He wrote: “This time have their eyes on Angels shortstop Zach Neto or shortstop C.J. Abrams from the Washington Nationals. They also salivate over the idea of having Shea Langeliers behind the plate.”

That was notable, at least until some truly rough news hit on Sunday morning.

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Shea Langeliers’ Season Likely Over

From Passan again at ESPN: Langeliers has a torn meniscus in his knee and will require surgery that could keep him out for the remainder of the season. Langeliers had hit 60 homes in the two previous seasons and had upped his power this year, with 23 in 93 games. The A’s were saying they were not going to trade him, but the Red Sox were counting on that stance changing.

Passan wrote: “Langeliers, 28, suffered the injury on the basepaths and will decide whether to undergo surgery to repair the tear. If he does so as expected, he would be sidelined through the end of the year. Regardless of his decision, the injury is almost certain to end any trade talks around Langeliers, regarded as among the best catchers in baseball.”

More to Do for Red Sox

Again, maybe the Red Sox had no real chance at Langeliers if the A’s planned to keep him. But his injury does highlight the notion that Boston’s options at the trade deadline are limited–there are not that many right-handed power position players on the market.

Catcher would have been an obvious slot for an upgrade. The Red Sox can continue to pursue Neto and Abrams, but after adding Chad Durbin this offseason, and now Mead, with Trevor Story coming back, too, the infield is crowded.

Adding another middle infielder, with top prospect Franklin Arias now in Triple A, could be a precursor to moving on from Marcelo Mayer. The Red Sox will stay busy, but this is a blow to their trade deadline wishlist.