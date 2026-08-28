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Boston Red Sox Sign 9-Year MLB Veteran Before Yankees Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 08: Interim manager Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox speaks to media prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox have signed nine-year veteran catcher Tomás Nido ahead of this weekend’s three-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, according to Talk Sox’s Nick John.

Via John on X: Per sources the Red Sox have signed catcher Tomás Nido to a minor league deal.

Boston Red Sox Sign Veteran Catcher Tomás Nido Before Yankees Series

Texas Rangers v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – MAY 10: Tomas Nido #0 of the Detroit Tigers singles against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Comerica Park on May 10, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

It’s unclear if this signing has anything to do with catcher Adley Rutschman’s injury. Rutschman, whom the Red Sox acquired from the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 3, missed Boston’s last two games due to elbow soreness.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox Sign 9-Year MLB Veteran Before Yankees Series

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