Boston Red Sox Sign 9-Year MLB Veteran Before Yankees Series

The Boston Red Sox have signed nine-year veteran catcher Tomás Nido ahead of this weekend’s three-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, according to Talk Sox’s Nick John.

Via John on X: Per sources the Red Sox have signed catcher Tomás Nido to a minor league deal.

Boston Red Sox Sign Veteran Catcher Tomás Nido Before Yankees Series

It’s unclear if this signing has anything to do with catcher Adley Rutschman’s injury. Rutschman, whom the Red Sox acquired from the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 3, missed Boston’s last two games due to elbow soreness.