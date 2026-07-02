Red Sox Sign Intriguing 6-Foot-7 Pitcher to Bolster Pitching Staff

The Boston Red Sox have made an addition to their pitching staff.

Boston signed veteran right-hander Sam McWilliams to a minor-league deal, according to the MLB transactions log. McWilliams was pitching in the Mexican League and got his release on July 1 to sign with Boston. He was assigned to the Triple-A affiliate Worcester Red Sox.

In the Mexican League, the 6-foot-7 reliever was pitching for Tijuana and had plenty of success in the bullpen. He was 2-1 with a 3.04 ERA in 27 games over 26.2 innings, while he struck out 42 batters.

McWilliams was selected in the eighth round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies. He began his pro career in the Phillies system, but was traded in 2015 to the Arizona Diamondbacks for Jeremy Hellickson.

In 2018, McWilliams was then dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays, and just months later, he was selected in the Rule 5 Draft by the Kansas City Royals, but was returned to Tampa Bay. After the 2020 season, he elected free agency and signed with the New York Mets.

In May of 2021, McWilliams was DFA’d by the Mets and was claimed off waivers by the San Diego Padres. He then signed with the Cincinnati Reds before being released and spent the 2023 season in Mexico.

Following a solid stint in Mexico, he signed with the Chicago Cubs, but was eventually released before inking a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. After being released last July, he signed back in Mexico, where he was for a year before signing with the Red Sox.

In his minor-league career, McWilliams is 38-51 with a 4.67 ERA in 2018 games, including 105 starts. And, after a long road, McWilliams could make his MLB debut this season for Boston.

Red Sox Handed Suspensions

Boston, meanwhile, was handed some suspensions for their brawl against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

The full list of the suspensions for their actions in the bench-clearing brawl is as follows:

Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli has received a seven-game suspension for his actions initiating and during the benches-clearing incident;

has received a seven-game suspension for his actions initiating and during the benches-clearing incident; Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras has received a seven-game suspension for his actions during and following the benches-clearing incident;

has received a seven-game suspension for his actions during and following the benches-clearing incident; Nationals pitcher Miles Mikolas has received a five-game suspension for his actions during the benches-clearing incident;

has received a five-game suspension for his actions during the benches-clearing incident; Red Sox outfielder Nate Eaton has received a three-game suspension for his actions during the benches-clearing incident.

Each of the four players received an undisclosed fine as part of the discipline. However, each player has a chance to appeal the suspension, but if they aren’t appealed, the suspensions will begin on Friday.

Boston Unclear on Deadline

The Red Sox could be a buyer or a seller ahead of the August 3 trade deadline.

Boston swept the New York Yankees over four games, which could flip their plans for the deadline, according to Ken Rosenthal.

“The Red Sox are really interesting in the American League,” Rosenthal said on “Foul Territory.” “They are outside of the teams I mentioned. They’re four and a half games back in the wild card, but we saw this weekend what they can do when they pitch.

“If they get another bat, and maybe it’s somebody who can be a solid guy on the infield, then they maybe get interesting, and maybe they go on a run. They have an easy schedule coming up, it’s teams like the Mets, the Nats, Angels. They have a chance here to do something.”

Boston is 37-48.