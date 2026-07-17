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Boston Red Sox Sign 18-Year-Old To $1.5 Million Deal Before Rays Series

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 10: Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow of the Boston Red Sox looks on during a game between the Sacramento Kings and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 10, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Boston Red Sox will open up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays (at home).

They are coming off a strong series where they swept the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Red Sox Sign 18-Year-Old To $1.5 Million Deal

GettyInterim manager Chad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox looks on prior to the first pitch against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Earlier this week, the Red Sox selected Martin Shelar in the 9th round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

MLB Draft wrote (on July 12): “With their 9th-round pick (No. 274 overall), the @RedSox select Marist (GA) outfielder Martin Shelar, No. 175 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.”

It’s now been announced that Shelar has signed a contract with the Red Sox.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive wrote: “Red Sox ninth-rounder Martin Shelar has signed and is getting a $1.5 million bonus, sources say. Reflects the big upside he has.”

Social Media On Shelar

GettyBoston Red Sox Interim Manager Chad Tracy looks on from the dugout during the first inning at Fenway Park on May 01, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Here’s what people have been saying about Shelar:

Tyler Milliken: “Red Sox 9th-rounder Martin Shelar has signed and is getting a $1.5 MM bonus, per @ChrisCotillo. Slot for the pick was $205,400. He had been committed to Mississippi State. Easily my favorite pick of the draft.”

@BOSSportsGordo: “Slot value for the Red Sox 9th round pick was $205,400. Shelar gets 2nd round money.”

Baseball America: “The Red Sox select Martin Shelar in the ninth round of the MLB Draft. The 5-star prep outfielder had a 115.5 mph max exit velocity on Day 1 of the MLB Combine. Shelar hit over .500 with 19 homers last year.”

@JoeDoyleMiLB: “And THERE is your splash, Boston. The Red Sox land Marist outfielder Martin Shelar in the 9th round. A Jay Buhner comp. Tons of tools. A player to be really excited about. No. 84 overall in the class.”

Red Sox Right Now

GettyJarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox looks on after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on June 16, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Red Sox had a very challenging start to the 2026 season.

That said, they are winners of nine out of their last ten games.

Right now, the Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with a 46-48 record in 94 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Red Sox Sign 18-Year-Old To $1.5 Million Deal Before Rays Series

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