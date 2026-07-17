Boston Red Sox Sign 18-Year-Old To $1.5 Million Deal Before Rays Series

On Friday, the Boston Red Sox will open up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays (at home).

They are coming off a strong series where they swept the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Red Sox Sign 18-Year-Old To $1.5 Million Deal

Earlier this week, the Red Sox selected Martin Shelar in the 9th round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

MLB Draft wrote (on July 12): “With their 9th-round pick (No. 274 overall), the @RedSox select Marist (GA) outfielder Martin Shelar, No. 175 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.”

It’s now been announced that Shelar has signed a contract with the Red Sox.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive wrote: “Red Sox ninth-rounder Martin Shelar has signed and is getting a $1.5 million bonus, sources say. Reflects the big upside he has.”

Social Media On Shelar

Here’s what people have been saying about Shelar:

Tyler Milliken: “Red Sox 9th-rounder Martin Shelar has signed and is getting a $1.5 MM bonus, per @ChrisCotillo. Slot for the pick was $205,400. He had been committed to Mississippi State. Easily my favorite pick of the draft.”

@BOSSportsGordo: “Slot value for the Red Sox 9th round pick was $205,400. Shelar gets 2nd round money.”

Baseball America: “The Red Sox select Martin Shelar in the ninth round of the MLB Draft. The 5-star prep outfielder had a 115.5 mph max exit velocity on Day 1 of the MLB Combine. Shelar hit over .500 with 19 homers last year.”

@JoeDoyleMiLB: “And THERE is your splash, Boston. The Red Sox land Marist outfielder Martin Shelar in the 9th round. A Jay Buhner comp. Tons of tools. A player to be really excited about. No. 84 overall in the class.”

Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox had a very challenging start to the 2026 season.

That said, they are winners of nine out of their last ten games.

Right now, the Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with a 46-48 record in 94 games.