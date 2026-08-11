Boston Red Sox Sign Recently Released Pitcher From Yankees Organization

On Tuesday night, the Boston Red Sox will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They are coming off a 2-1 loss on Monday.

Boston Red Sox Sign Pitcher

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, news came out that the Red Sox had signed Aaron Nixon to a Minor League deal.

Brendan Campbell of Blogging the Red Sox wrote: “The Red Sox have signed 25-year-old RHP Aaron Nixon to a minor league contract, per the transactions page. Nixon was released by the Yankees earlier this month after originally joining the organization as an undrafted free agent in July 2023.”

Nixon has gone 2-0 with a 5.94 ERA in 16 Single-A games this season.

Hudson Valley Renegades had written (on August 4): “The New York Yankees have announced a series of roster moves impacting the Hudson Valley Renegades. DELETE: 🔹LHP Henry Lalane traded to the San Francisco Giants on 8/3. 🔹INF Kaeden Kent traded to the San Francisco Giants on 8/3. 🔹LHP Tanner Bauman released from Minor League Contract by the Yankees on 8/3. 🔹RHP Aaron Nixon released from Minor League Contract by the Yankees on 8/3. The Renegades roster now stands at 26 active and 4 Injured List.”

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox have been one of the best stories in baseball this season.

After a very slow start, they are currently 64-54 in 118 games, which has them as the third-place team in the American League East.

Currently, the Red Sox are 8.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first (and 2.0 games behind the Yankees for second).

Over their last ten games, the Red Sox have gone 7-3 (and they are 35-23 in 58 games on the road).

Following three more games with the Blue Jays, the Red Sox will remain on the road to visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night at PNC Park.