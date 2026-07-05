Boston Red Sox Pitcher Doesn’t Mince Words on Being an All-Star Snub

When MLB released the rosters for the 2026 All-Star Game on July 14 in Philadelphia, you knew there were going to be some omissions. As far as the Boston Red Sox are concerned, despite their record, there is a case for up to four players being on the American League team.

Closer Aroldis Chapman and left-handed pitcher Ranger Suárez were named to the team on July 4. However, there are strong cases for right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray and first baseman Willson Contreras.

Gray got the ball in Southern California against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night. It was another outing where he made a strong case to be a replacement for the Midsummer Classic.

Boston Red Sox Pitcher Sonny Gray Makes Case To Be Added To All-Star Team

Gray dominated the Angels. He allowed four hits and one run in six innings, throwing just 70 pitches. Interim manager Chad Tracy had a quick hook, but explained why after the game, per MLB.com.

“He was great. the early part of the game … had to kind of labor through a little bit. … Once he got past that (second) inning, he settled in like he usually does and was very, very effective,” Tracy said. “After pushing him hard, with the potential no-hitter last time, it just felt like it was good to give him a little extra breather.”

There haven’t been too many times in 2026 when a Red Sox manager could pull a starting pitcher because of a big lead. Those have been few and far between this season so far. However, Gray followed his dominating performance against the New York Yankees with another gem on Saturday. After the game, he was honest about being an AL snub.

“I was disappointed, for sure,” Gray said. “(I’m just) being honest. … Happy for Ranger and happy for Chappie, for sure. Very well deserving, both of those guys. But a little selfishly, I was disappointed.”

Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras Could Make Way Onto AL All-Star Roster

There are going to be players who will pull out of the game. As far as pitchers go, anyone who pitches right before the break will not pitch in Philadelphia. That should open the door for Gray. At 10-1 with a 2.61 ERA, he should be a no-brainer as a replacement.

The case for Contreras is different. He was passed over by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays, Ben Rice of the Yankees, and starter Nick Kurtz of the Athletics. However, Guerrero Jr. has already said he’s not going to play, which opens the door for Boston’s emotional first baseman. He certainly believes he belongs.

“If you ask me if I feel personally that I’m deserving, I would tell you yes,” Contreras said.

Before Contreras can think about being an All-Star Game replacement, the Red Sox will look to finish off a sweep of the Angels on Sunday night. This feels like one last pre-trade deadline push for Boston in terms of trying to get into the AL postseason picture. Another All-Star performance from Gray just might push Boston’s front office into some tough decisions.