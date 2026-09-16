Boston Red Sox Facing Pivotal Offseason Decision With All-Star Pitcher

When the Boston Red Sox made some additions to their starting rotation last winter, they were hoping to rebuild it around ace Garrett Crochet. Little did they know that making those moves would turn out to be monster moves.

After losing out on Alex Bregman in free agency to the Chicago Cubs, Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow pivoted to pitching. He signed left-hander Ranger Suárez of the Philadelphia Phillies. Earlier in the offseason, Breslow acquired veteran Sonny Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals.

That is turning into the biggest offseason addition made by Boston. He is going to finish at least in the top 5 in the American League Cy Young voting, but will be a free agent following the season with an option for 2027. Breslow and Gray will have a decision to make this winter, according to Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report.

Boston Red Sox Facing Sonny Gray Decision This Winter

When decisions are to be made for 2027, Gray has a mutual option of $30 million. Now, whether or not Gray plays next season remains to be seen, according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

“If my family wants me to hang it up, I’ll be done in a heartbeat,” Gray said, per Speier.

If they don’t want him to retire, the Red Sox would love to have him back. He is 17-5 in his first season in Boston with a 2.76 ERA in 27 starts. He has been a workhorse in 156.2 innings with 140 strikeouts. Gray has struggled in recent outings. However, he is still on track to get the ball in Game 1 of the AL wild-card series.

“Even with major money committed to Ranger Suárez and Garrett Crochet in the rotation already, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow will probably pick up the team’s half of the option,” Miller wrote.

“The question is whether Gray will. Considering he’ll pitch next season at 37, he’s probably not going to get more than $30 million for 2027 as a free agent. However, if he declines the option, the Red Sox will owe him a $10 million buyout. So he could collect that buyout, try to get at least $20 million for 2027, and perhaps pursue a multi-year commitment. He has plenty to consider.”

Crochet has been out injured for a majority of this season and is looking for a postseason return. Suárez has been better in his last couple of starts in September.

Boston Red Sox Facing Key Offseason Decision

Gray is scheduled to make his next start on Thursday night against the Texas Rangers in Arlington. Then he’ll get one more next week before his start in the wild-card round. Depending on how far the Red Sox go, all eyes could turn to 2027.

Boston’s rotation next season, if healthy when the season begins, with Gray, could be one of the top ones in the American League. If there is any question as to whether or not Gray has another year left in him, that should have been answered by his 2026 season.

There are some big decisions coming for Breslow this winter. Gray is going to be at the top of that list.