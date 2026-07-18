Red Sox Urged to Trade Away Star in ‘Tough Pill’ Move Despite Win Streak

The Boston Red Sox have resurrected their season this month, having headed into the MLB All-Star break with nine straight wins, and now, getting the post-break slate started with two wins over the Rays, a team against whom they’d been struggling. The momentum is obvious, as the Red Sox are back to .500 after a disastrous and injury-riddled start to the year that culminated with the firing of Alex Cora and his staff, replaced by interim and former Triple A manager Chad Tracy.

With the MLB trade deadline looming in early August, the Red Sox would have logically seemed to have flipped from sellers to buyers. It was only a little more than three weeks ago that they were 32-46, and a 16-2 run has changed everything.

But, well, maybe not everything. Back in June, the Red Sox appeared on a collision course to putting up ace Sonny Gray and All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman on the trade block. Even with the way the team has played lately, it the Red Sox could still keep taking offers on both hurlers.

Red Sox Could Still Move Aroldis Chapman, Sonny Gray

That’s the thought from Red Sox insider Chris Cotillo of MassLive, in a conversation with WEEI’s Rob Bradford on “The Fenway Rundown” podcast. While the Red Sox’s surge has been impressive, the fact is, Boston could get in a major haul for both Gray and Chapman in a few weeks, and considering both are probably short-timers with the organization, the temptation to do so will be strong.

And Cotillo says that, even if that proves an unpopular move, and even if they add players in other areas, the Red Sox should still move Gray and Chapman.

“I think no matter what, whether you want to buy, whether you’re going to sell, that would be obvious in this case, even if you’re going to buy and you don’t want to wave the white flag, I think you have to entertain trading Sonny Gray and Aroldis Chapman,” Cotillo said. “No matter what. And I know that’s a tough pill to swallow I just think a 36-year-old rental having a great renaissance year and a 37, 38-year-old closer who at any time could go poof, performance-wise.”

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Red Sox Can Replace Aroldis Chapman

One factor that Cotillo mentioned would take some of the sting out of trading away Gray and Chapman–as good as they’ve been, they are replaceable. The Red Sox have had a strong starting rotation, and it figures to get stronger still as Connelly Early, Ranger Suarez and, hopefully, Garrett Crochet return from their injuries. Payton Tolle, Jake Bennett and maybe Patrick Sandoval could all stick in the rotation.

Garrett Whitlock has been an ace eighth-inning man for two years now, and could easily bump back to replace Chapman.

Said Cotillo: “Also, because I think Whitlock can close for this team and you can find the arms to cobble together a good five-man rotation especially if Suarez, Early, Crochet are in that mix. Even if they buy and want to stay in it, I would entertain offers for those two.”

Sonny Gray Would Have Strong Market

Bradford added another reason that the Red Sox could, and should, weigh trading both Gray and Chapman. Not only can they be replaced by players already on the Red Sox roster, but they will bring in high-value prospects, or potentially, a bat to help the offense. Gray is one of the Top 10 candidates for the Cy Young Award at 11-1 with a 2.54 ERA. Chapman has a 2.12 ERA with 20 saves.

Everyone is looking for frontline starters and relievers at the deadline. The Red Sox have an abundance.

Said Bradford, “Both of those positions are at such a premium at the trade deadline. … Sonny Gray, other than Tarik Skubal, should be the most coveted starting pitcher in the trade deadline.”