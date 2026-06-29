Red Sox SP Sonny Gray Challenges Boston Fans Following Sweep of Yankees

On a Sunday night at Fenway Park, Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray left everything on the mound, going 7.1 innings without allowing a hit. In the process, he set the Red Sox up for a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees.

A single up the middle broke the no-hit bid for Gray and interim manager Chad Tracy quickly pulled him. It had already been a season-high in pitches, after all, and the Fenway Faithful gave him a massive standing ovation.

The Red Sox bullpen almost gave up the game in the ninth and extra innings, but the offense rallied in the bottom of the 10th, eventually walking it off to finish a dominant series.

Boston Red Sox SP Sonny Gray Challenged the Fans

There’s no getting around the fact that the Boston Red Sox are in last place in the AL East. Fenway Park didn’t feel like that, though, with crowds packed in like it was a tight race between the Red Sox and the Yankees.

Sonny Gray was well aware of that, too. After the game, he’d challenge Red Sox fans to bring that same energy for the rest of the season if the team is going to make a push and turn things around.

“I think in the sixth inning or something they started really getting into it. That was cool. I appreciated that. You know, I appreciated that. Then, I don’t know, I gave up a hit and didn’t know if I was gonna keep going, and saw [Chad Tracy] coming out, and was like, ‘I guess this is the end of the road for me.’ But I appreciate them, and it seemed they appreciated the outing tonight,” Gray said.

“We need them. If we’re gonna get back into this thing, we need them, and they were here for us this weekend. So, I appreciate that. Thank you.”

Gray was traded to the Red Sox this past offseason, but has already heard his name come up in trade rumors as Boston has skidded in the opening three months of the season. In particular, because he’s played so well, with a 2.69 ERA and 1.112 WHIP in 83.2 innings this season. Still, the focus is on winning where he is and with a quick turnaround Boston may look to hold onto him.

The Red Sox Have Struggled at Fenway Park in 2026

For as great as the four-game sweep of the Yankees was, it was a rare bit of success at Fenway Park this season. Despite those fans, for the most part, playing at home has been very difficult for the Red Sox this season.

Boston has a record of 36-46 on the season. That’s still 12.5 games out in the AL East and 4.5 games out of the Wild Card. However, even with the four-game, they’re just 16-25 at home this season. It’s by far the worst home record in the American League, and it’s the fewest wins at home in all of MLB.

The home series win against the Yankees was Boston’s first home series win since June 12-14 against the Texas Rangers. Prior to that, it was early April against the Milwaukee Brewers. They also split a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers in April.

It’s a weird trend, but possibly could come from feeling pressure that comes from playing in front of their home fans. Regardless, the Red Sox do need to fix that and build momentum from here, starting with another home series against the Washington Nationals.