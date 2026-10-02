Sonny Gray Reportedly Feels ‘Disrespected’ by Boston Red Sox After Playoff Exit

The Boston Red Sox reportedly have an issue in the clubhouse following their playoff exit.

Boston was swept by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card round. It was the second straight year the Red Sox season came to an end at the hands of the Yankees in the Wild Card round.

It was a disappointing result for Boston, and the focus now turns to the offseason.

Sonny Gray ‘Disrespected’ by Boston Red Sox

In Game 2 of the Wild Card series, Boston started Sonny Gray.

The veteran right-hander went 4.2 innings, allowing 2 runs on 6 hits, while striking out 5. However, Gray was at just 60 pitches. Red Sox insider Sean McAdam of MassLive.com claims Gray felt disrespected getting pulled that early, and several other players felt the same way.

“Gray himself later offered, he typically gets better not weaker as he goes deeper into games. Facing a lineup for the third time over the course of this past season, Gray held opposiing hitters to a .180 batting average,” McAdam wrote. “The failure to recognize and honor that ability in the middle of the biggest game of the year had to feel like a show of disrespect — not just to Gray, but also, many of his teammates.

“Indeed, without naming names, Gray made a point to note that others in the room were as surprised and disappointed as he was. Perhaps that, too, explains the emotional nature of Gray’s embraces as he toured the clubhouse before speaking with the media. It’s possible that not only was he saying goodbye to his colleagues — Gray has yet to say whether he’ll continue to pitch — but also, his teammates were offering their own support, out of solidarity. Not only had their season ended, but many in the room believed Gray had been disrespected.”

Gray has a mutual option for $30 million next season with the Red Sox. Yet, mutual options rarely get picked up, so his future in Boston is up in the air.

Gray Frustrated by Getting Pulled in 5th Inning

When the Red Sox’s manager Chad Tracy pulled Gray in the fifth inning, it surprised many.

Boston’s bullpen went on to allow 7 runs, as Garrett Crochet allowed 4 and Garrett Whitlock allowed 3. That seemingly ended the game and Gray wasn’t pleased he got pulled when he did.

“I think I’m the best pitcher in the American League going through the order the third time, I think that’s a fact,” said Gray. “I would have liked to live or die with me in that moment. But that’s the competitor I am, and yeah, I think you can probably ask the guys, and they felt the same way. So I felt strong, I felt confident, I felt convicted. … I’m frustrated for sure. Not ready for it to end. A lot of emotions, yeah, but frustration is definitely one.”

Gray went 18-5 with a 2.72 ERA in 29 starts this season with Boston.