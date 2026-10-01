Sonny Gray Drops Blunt Quote on His Future With Red Sox After Playoff Exit

The Boston Red Sox lost 9-2 on Wednesday in Game 2 of their Wild Card Series matchup against the New York Yankees.

This effectively ends their season, and the nine runs Boston gave up aren’t very indicative of the outing right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray had.

Gray pitched 4.2 innings and allowed six hits, two earned runs, and struck out five batters, but manager Chad Tracy pulled him after just 70 pitches.

Boston’s bullpen ended up giving up seven runs across the Yankees’ final three times up to bat in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

Gray Believed Manager Pulled Him Early

After the game, Gray made it clear that he thinks he’s the best pitcher in the majors when it comes to going through the batting order a third time and would’ve liked to remain in the game in that spot.

“I’m the best pitcher in the American League going through the order for a third time,” Gray said. “I think that’s a fact. I would’ve liked to live or die with me in that moment… ask the guys in here if they felt the same way.”

“I’m the best pitcher in the American League third time through the order. I think that’s a fact. I would have liked to have been trusted in that moment.” Sonny Gray spoke about being pulled in the fifth inning after the #RedSox loss ⬇️ 🎙️ Presented by @WBMasonCo pic.twitter.com/UwAa9fhPbs — NESN (@NESN) October 1, 2026

Gray Speaks on Red Sox Future

Currently 36 years old, Gray has made it clear that retirement is on the table, but after such a dominant season, it’d be quite shocking to see him walk away.

Even if he does come back, there’s no certainty that he’ll return to the Red Sox, and he gave a blunt response when asked if he could see himself staying in Boston.

“I don’t know,” Gray said.

Gray is widely expected to reach the open market this offseason. He has a mutual option with the Red Sox for the 2027 season, which many expect him to decline.