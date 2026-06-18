Sonny Gray Shares a Harsh Truth on the State of the Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have been one of the most consistently successful teams in all of baseball over the past two decades, winning the World Series in 2004, 2007, 2013 and 2018.

Unfortunately, the 2026 season hasn’t panned out the way that the team would have hoped, and after being swept by the Toronto Blue Jays over the past three days, the team now sit at 29-43 on the season, good for last place in the American League East.

Boston Red Sox Having Historic Struggles in 2026

That has the team 14 games under .500 72 games into the campaign, and right now, that’s the furthest behind .500 that the team have been since the 2015 season. While there’s been bright spots like Wilson Contreras and several members of the pitching staff, the front office need to take a significant amount of blame as they have put together a team that’s simply not good enough to compete for a spot in the post-season.

With the top two teams in the AL East (Tampa Bay and New York) both well over .500 with the Toronto Blue Jays coming off a World Series appearance in 2025, the Red Sox needed to be aggressive, but once again, they’ve failed to land the star players that once would have flocked to Boston to help them win.

Sonny Gray Calls out the Red Sox for Their Struggles

Veteran pitcher Sonny Gray is one player that should be exempt from criticism, as he has posted an 8-1 record in 13 starts with a 3.12 ERA across 69.1 innings of work, leading a good young pitching staff supported by the likes of Peyton Tolle, Connelly Early and veteran Ranger Suarez. After the teams latest loss against the Blue Jays, Gray was asked about the current Red Sox team, and shockingly, he didn’t hold back, calling out the team for simply not being good.

“I can’t speak on behalf of the group, but I can speak on behalf of myself. It’s very frustrating,” Gray said. “We’re not good, we’re just not a good team right now, and that’s just a fact.”

Whether it’s at home or on the road, Boston have been terrible this season, with their 12-24 record at Fenway Park representing the lowest home victory total of any team in Major League Baseball this season. On top of that, the Red Sox are dead last in the league in runs scored this season at just 279, and even with a team ERA of 3.92 that’s good enough to rank 10th in the sport, overall, Gray wasn’t wrong, this simply isn’t a good team.

Can the Red Sox Turn Things Around?

In another division, there could be an opportunity for the Red Sox to turn things around and make a post-season push as the season rolls on, but in the AL East, they currently sit 16 games back of the New York Yankees, although they are just 6.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot in the American League. That gives this team the opportunity to try and rally as the All-Star break approaches, but unless they can figure out their lineup, pitchers like Gray are going to continue being frustrated as their good outings continue to be squandered by this bad team.