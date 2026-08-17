Boston Red Sox Star Trevor Story Makes Bold Statement Amid Looming Return

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox played the final game of their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

They lost by a score of 8-3.

Red Sox Star Trevor Story Makes Bold Statement

Also on Sunday, Trevor Story began a rehab assignment in Triple-A.

He has been out of MLB action since May 14.

MLB.com wrote (on August 16): “Started Minor League rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Aug. 16, going 1-for-2 with a run scored and handling the one chance he got on defense.”

Following the game, Story met with the media (h/t Tommy Cassell of Worcester T&G Sports).

He was asked about how the Red Sox are playing well ahead of his return.

Story: “That’s the goal… Is to come back in, and like we did last year, and play in the playoffs and make a run. I think we’ve shown what we can do, and we have some more key pieces coming back, so I’m excited about that. Excited to fit back into the mix, and the boys are playing well, and I’m proud of the way that we’ve turned this around.”

Before getting hurt, Story had been batting .206 with 34 hits, three home runs, 19 RBIs, 16 runs and four stolen bases in 41 games this season.

He is in the middle of his 5th season playing for the Red Sox.

Before Boston, Story had spent the first six years of his career playing for the Colorado Rockies.

He got off to an incredible start to his career, making two MLB All-Star Games in his first four years.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox had been one of the worst teams in the MLB earlier this season.

That said, they are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 66-58 record in 124 games.

On Monday night, the Red Sox will host the Arizona Diamondbacks.