Strong Reactions Surface for Curtis Mead Trade to Red Sox: ‘Ideal Pairing’

The Boston Red Sox left many fans theorizing that they would pull off an MLB Trade Deadline deal. Some even believed Tarik Skubal could wind up heading to Fenway Park. Boston indeed pulled off a trade Saturday night, sending left-handed pitcher Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals for third baseman Curtis Mead.

So Skubal remains with the Detroit Tigers in this move. But Boston sends out one of its own young pitchers to help boost the offense.

The Red Sox end up dumping a 24-year-old who was 8-7 overall as a starter, including posting a 7-5 mark in the 2026 season. Early also heads to the nation’s capital carrying a 3.44 ERA.

But the arrival of Mead sparked some strong reactions online, including one calling it an “ideal pairing.”

Fantasy Analyst Among Reactions for the Red Sox Gaining Curtis Mead

Yahoo Fantasy baseball analyst Corbin Young raved about the move on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

“This should be an ideal pairing for the Red Sox,” Young posted.

Then the fantasy analyst dove into the stats attached to Mead that makes him impactful. Mead is “pulling the ball into the air 22.8% of the time this season, nearly four points higher than his career average” as Young pointed out.

He’s also “barreling the ball more” with a 7.5% barrel per PA, making it nearly three points higher than his career average.

Young isn’t the only one reacting to who the Red Sox are bringing in, though.

Reviews Mixed Among Other Analysts, Fans

Unfortunately this is now the fourth time Mead gets shipped away in his MLB career. Boston happens to become his second 2026 playing destination, as he previously started out with the Chicago White Sox.

“It’s a big, big gamble on a monstrous small sample size this year, but there’s pedigree,” Boston Sports Gordo posted on X.

However, Draft Kings analyst Jordan Moore drew parallels with one notable move the franchise pulled off in 2018.

“Red Sox need right handed bat. Trade for Steve Pearce. He hit .288 with 11 HR, 42 RBI and wins World Series,” Moore said, noting that Mead is another right-handed hitter but has blasted more home runs (17) and RBIs (48) than when Pearce arrived ahead of that WS run.

Others believe this is Boston simply buying into the breakout wave Mead is currently on. With the intent that the Red Sox can ride his momentum during their current winning roll.

Red Sox Becoming World Series Contenders Again?

Boston flipped a winning switch in recent weeks.

The team tied its previous franchise best mark of 15 consecutive wins, tying the 1946 milestone. They’ve gone 8-2 overall in their last 10 games.

Furthermore, Boston now finds itself at 53-50 overall and in third place out in the American League East standings. But has a lot of catching up to do with the second-place New York Yankees and the division leading Tampa Bay Rays.

The AL East is hands down the toughest division in baseball, as the only place featuring three teams above .500 in the American League. Now Mead’s arrival could spark a further run for Boston.