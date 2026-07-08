Red Sox Have Surprise Team to Watch for Aroldis Chapman Trade

Entering the 2026 MLB season, the Boston Red Sox were hoping to be a contender in the American League. Unfortunately, their season has ended up being almost the exact opposite.

At the time of this writing, the Red Sox hold a 41-48 record. They are nowhere close to being a playoff times right now, although that could change if they can turn things around in the second half of the year.

Boston remains a team to watch ahead of the August 3 MLB trade deadline. Some believe the Red Sox could turn into a seller, which would make the deadline much more interesting. However, there is no guarantee they will choose to go that direction.

Should Boston choose to being a seller, one of the top players available will be star veteran relief pitcher and closer Aroldis Chapman.

Around the league, there is a major need for relief pitching. Plenty of contenders would have interest in Chapman if he were made available. That could lead to a valuable bidding way for the Red Sox.

New Team Has Entered the Mix as Suitor for Red Sox’ Aroldis Chapman

While there are quite a few teams worth keeping an eye on for Chapman, a new franchise has entered the mix as a potential trade destination for the star left-hander.

According to MLB insider Jim Bowden, the Chicago White Sox make sense as a fit. Bowden also suggested that the White Sox could try to acquire both Chapman and starting pitcher Sonny Gray from Boston.

“Maybe you make the deal bigger and get Sonny Gray,” he said.

After years of struggling in mediocrity and even lower, the White Sox have been one of the biggest surprises in baseball this season. They are 47-43 currently and hold first place in the American League Central division race.

Bringing in two talented pitchers in Gray and Chapman would be a big improvement for Chicago. However, even simply acquiring Chapman would fill a major need.

Aroldis Chapman Is Having Another Great Season for Boston

Throughout the course of the 2026 MLB season thus far, the 38-year-old pitcher has appeared in 28 games. He has compiled a 2.36 ERA, a 1.28 WHIP, a 2.9 K/BB ratio, 18 saves, and just two blown saves.

Last year, Chapman appeared in 67 games and completed 61.1 innings. He went 5-3 with a 1.17 ERA, 0.70 WHIP, 5.7 K/BB ratio, 32 saves, four holds, and two blown saves.

When he is pitching to his full potential, Chapman is one of the most dominant closers in baseball. He would fetch a good price on the trade market for the Red Sox.

At this point in time, there is no telling what Boston will choose to do at the deadline. Chapman remains a name worth keeping a very close eye on and the White Sox are a team to monitor.