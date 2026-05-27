Slumping World Series Champion Boston Red Sox Must Consider Trading For

On Wednesday night, the Boston Red Sox will continue their series with the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox lost Tuesday’s game by a score of 7-6.

Shortstop Troubles For Red Sox

The Red Sox have had a lot of struggles this season.

One of their problems has been at the shortstop position.

The Red Sox wrote (via X) on May 22: “#RedSox shortstop Trevor Story underwent a successful sports hernia repair. The procedure was performed by Dr. William Meyers at The Vincera Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.”

Marcelo Mayer is also batting just .211 with 30 hits, two home runs, 11 RBI’s, 11 runs and three stolen bases in 48 games.

World Series Champion Boston Red Sox Must Consider

If the Red Sox are still trying to be competitive this season, one player they should consider trading for is Dansby Swanson.

At one point, he was among the best shortstops in baseball.

Right now, Swanson is batting just .183 with 32 hits, seven home runs, 27 RBI’s, 30 runs and three stolen bases in 52 games.

With his struggles (and big contract), the Red Sox could likely get Swanson for little to nothing in a trade.

If the Red Sox would be willing to eat some of his salary, he could be an excellent player to buy low on.

Swanson would be the kind of leader that they need in a young (and slumping) clubhouse.

During the 2021 season, he played a major role in the Atlanta Braves winning the World Series.

The 32-year-old has also won two Gold Glove Awards.

Swanson was the first pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Braves.

The two-time MLB All-Star is batting .248 with 1,218 hits, 171 home runs, 661 RBI’s, 710 runs and 109 stolen bases in 1,334 games.

Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are at the bottom of the American League East with a 22-31 record in 53 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 8-18 in 26 games at home).