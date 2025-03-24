Red Sox Starter Owns Up To Disastrous Spring: ‘The Results Suck’

Practice might make perfect, but it often looks far less than perfect.

At least, that’s what Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck is hoping.

Spring training in 2025 has not been kind to the 28-year-old right-hander. In his final spring start on Saturday, Houck allowed 10 earned runs on 12 hits in just 3⅔ innings in a 14-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

“Obviously, the results suck. I’ll be the first one to say it,” Houck said.

Tanner Houck Unfazed by Ugly Numbers From Four Camp Starts

Unfortunately, it was more of the same for Houck, as he wrapped up camp with an 11.20 ERA and 2.49 WHIP in his four starts, striking out just seven batters in 13.2 innings.

“You take away the good things you can,” Houck said.

“All in all, good to get work in and get the pitch count bumped up. I feel healthy and strong and that’s all you can take from it.”

Besides, Houck insisted that it’s all about the process during spring, not the numbers on the scoreboard.

“I’ve never even really thought about it,” Houck said. “For me, it’s about coming and getting the work in and getting the body right. I know that you spend all offseason, I’ll use the word ‘experimenting’ on new stuff, trying out new things, new grips. And so this is our time to kind of put it all together. I always compare it to a puzzle, trying to find the right pieces at the right time. I don’t really think about the results.”

Tanner Houck Committed to Building on Successful 2024 Season

Once the regular season begins on Thursday, Boston fans are hoping that Houck can produce results similar to 2024. It was a career year for the team’s first-round pick (24th overall) in the 2017 MLB Draft, as he went 9-10 with a 3.12 ERA, striking out 154 batters in 178.2 innings and earning his first spot on the American League All-Star team.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s a great first step,” Houck said about his breakthrough. “The job’s not done by any means.”

Houck stressed full confidence in his ability to be even better in 2025, but he knows for that to happen, he must stay away from the shoulder fatigue that took some of the zip off his pitches and led to some rocky moments in the second half of last season. Houck also said he was working on adding to his pitch arsenal and making sure he has something new in his pocket for the rest of the league.

“I know that last year was a great step forward in terms of my growth as a player, new career highs [in most categories] and everything, and I hope to do that again this year,” said Houck. “Ended on a little bit of a sour note, which I could have finished stronger, but to say that I had a good year last year, finished all the way through, got the 30 starts was a great feat.”