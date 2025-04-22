Who Is ‘The Password’? Red Sox Prospect Jhostynxon Garcia Turning Heads in Double-A

Red Sox fans recognize Jhostynxon Garcia as “The Password” due to his challenging first name spelling, but now he’s earning a reputation because of his bat. The 22-year-old outfielder (first name pronunciation: Yos-TIN-son) was named to MLB Pipeline’s Prospect Team of the Week after an impressive five-game stretch with the Double-A Portland Sea.

Garcia went 9-for-19 with two doubles, a home run, five RBIs, and five runs scored in a road series against the Hartford Yard Goats. He batted third in all five games he played, notching three multi-hit performances and capping his week with his first homer of the season in Sunday’s finale.

Originally signed by the Red Sox out of Venezuela in 2019, Garcia has quickly risen from obscurity to one of Boston’s most intriguing position-player prospects — joining a glut of outfield prospects that includes Roman Anthony, Miguel Bleis, and newly acquired Yophery Rodriguez.

“Power is very legit and, if given playing time, has 20-plus home run potential,” reads Garcia’s scouting report at SoxProspects.com. “Also brings a solid defensive profile and plus arm, so there is less pressure on his bat due to carry him to the majors.”

“Good swing,” Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said of Garcia this February. “He moves in the outfield, too. He’s a big dude but he moves. And he hits the ball hard to right-center. So he’s impressive.”

The 6’0″, 215-pound outfielder was one of Boston’s breakout prospects from 2024, surging through the system last year while hitting 23 home runs across three levels. That performance earned him a spot on the 40-man roster and an invite to major league spring training.

Garcia is off to another impressive start this year, hitting .308 with a .429 on-base percentage through 11 games. He’s drawn nine walks and stolen two bases, continuing to show a patient approach and flashes of power.

Garcia has handled center field with ease. He’s played 99 errorless innings so far, with one outfield assist and the range to stay at the position long term. Though he’s also seen time in the corners, scouts have marked his arm as a plus tool.

If his hot start to the season continues, “The Password” might be knocking on Worcester’s door soon—and maybe Fenway’s by season’s end.