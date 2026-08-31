Former Boston Red Sox Outfielder Traded to White Sox in Surprise Move

Aformer Boston Red Sox outfielder is once again on the move in a surprising trade.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Philadelphia Phillies are trading former Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham to the Chicago White Sox. Passan also reported that Pham will be joining the White Sox’s major league roster when MLB rosters expand on September 1.

Pham is a player who the White Sox already know well. This is because the former Boston outfielder played for Chicago for a portion of the 2024 season.

Former Red Sox Tommy Pham’s 2026 So Far

Although Pham was with the Phillies organization before this trade, he did not make a major league appearance for them this season. Instead, he spent his time with the Phillies organization primarily with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he recorded three home runs, 25 RBI, and a .250 batting average in 44 games.

Pham has spent the bulk of this season in the minors split between multiple leagues and teams. In 68 minor league games this year, he has posted eight home runs, 39 RBI, and a .239 batting average.

Pham also played in nine games earlier this season with the New York Mets, where he went 0-for-13 at the plate. Now, he will be looking to make an impact after getting this fresh start with the White Sox.

Looking Back at Pham’s Time With the Red Sox

Pham was acquired by the Red Sox from the Cincinnati Reds during the 2022 MLB season. In 53 games during that season with Boston, he posted six home runs, 24 RBI, and a .234 batting average.

Pham’s time with the Red Sox ended the following offseason when he moved on to the Mets. Overall, he was a decent depth player for Boston during his stay with the AL East club.