Red Sox Manager Chad Tracy Shared an Injury Update on CP Aroldis Chapman

Something happened for the first time in more than two months on Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park. Boston Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman gave up a run.

Part of that run for Chapman goes back to his excellent pitching. Part of it also goes back to the fact that he’s been limited, only pitching in four games since May 20th. That comes as the Red Sox have only had a couple of actual save situations for him to close out and Chapman has battled an ailing hamstring.

That hamstring injury was on full display on Thursday, though, as he struggled to field his position. Chapman later went on to give up a run on a ball off the Green Monster, which was enough to cost the Red Sox another game.

Recently, interim Red Sox manager Chad Tracy addressed Chapman’s injury, explaining that it’s actually been improving.

“We are getting better. I’m sure it’s moderately there, but it’s improving a lot,” Tracy said on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, the case of it improving is because we haven’t had to use him much. But in his case, we use him in the ninth, and if we aren’t (winning), he gets to rest.”

That injury has likely played a key role in limiting Chapman’s role in the bullpen. Otherwise, it feels strange to use one of the best relievers as little as the Red Sox have, even if save situations are limited lately.

Aroldis Chapman is Widely Regarded as a Trade Deadline Piece for the Boston Red Sox

At this point, Boston Red Sox CBO Craig Breslow has continued to insist that it’s too early to decide if they’re going to be buyers or sellers at the Trade Deadline. Outside of him, though, just about everyone agrees that the Red Sox are going to be sellers.

When the time does come for the Red Sox to be sellers, Aroldis Chapman will likely be the biggest name they have to move. After all, he’s been playing at an elite level when healthy and every team making a playoff push wants bullpen help.

ESPN‘s Jeff Passan even recently ranked the top players to keep an eye on at the deadline. Chapman came in eighth in all of MLB.

Given where the Red Sox are headed this season, it’s hard to imagine that they turn things around between now and the Trade Deadline on August 3rd. So, with Chapman aging, and a need to fix major holes on the roster, it’s hard to imagine Boston holds onto Chapman.

Aroldis Chapman is Approaching History

No player likes to be used only once or twice in a week. That’s particularly true when you’re chasing history in the form of a counting stat, just like Aroldis Chapman is right now.

For his career, Chapman has 1,360 strikeouts. That’s just three strikeouts away from the All-Time record for strikeouts in a career by a relief pitcher.

Hoyt Wilhelm holds the record with 1,363 strikeouts. He did that with a knuckleball and 1,872.1 innings as a relief pitcher. Chapman has done it with a flamethrower fastball and just 843 innings. Earlier in the season, Chapman also managed to pass Goose Gossage on the All-Time list. Both Wilhelm and Gossage are Hall of Fame pitchers.

Chapman would obviously love to get the opportunity to set the record soon. The Red Sox would love that too. They just need him healthy, both to succeed on the mound and possibly trade him later.