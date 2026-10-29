Trade: Boston Red Sox Send 4-Year MLB Player to Athletics After World Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Nate Eaton #40 of the Boston Red Sox grounds into a double play against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning of game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
He appeared in just 24 games with Boston this past season, hitting .160/.300/.260. He is 29 years old and can play outfield and third base.
Looking at Nate Eaton’s Career
The Kansas City Royals selected Eaton in the 21st round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Virginia Military Institute.
He made his MLB debut with the Royals in 2022.
Eaton appeared in 72 games with Kansas City from 2022-23.
He spent the 2024 season in the Royals’ minor league system and then elected free agency, allowing him to sign with the Red Sox.
Eaton appeared in 65 games with Boston over the past two seasons.
Over his four-year MLB career, Eaton has hit .221/.294/.307 with three home runs, 23 RBI and 25 stolen bases.
In eight postseason plate appearances with the Red Sox over the past two seasons, Eaton has gone 2-for-7 with two doubles and a walk.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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