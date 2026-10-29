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Trade: Boston Red Sox Send 4-Year MLB Player to Athletics After World Series

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Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Nate Eaton #40 of the Boston Red Sox grounds into a double play against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning of game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

We have our first trade of the MLB offseason!

The Boston Red Sox have traded four-year MLB outfielder Nate Eaton to the Athletics, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Nightengale wrote on X: First trade of the off-season. The Red Sox trade Nate Eaton to the Athletics

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Nate Eaton #18 of the Boston Red Sox looks on against the New York Yankees during the third inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

According to Beisbol FR’s Francys Romero, the Red Sox acquired right-hander Jareth Rayo in the deal.

Romero wrote on X:

The Athletics acquired Nate Eaton from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for RHP Jareth Rayo, a Nicaraguan minor league pitcher who played in the Dominican Summer League in 2026, per sources.

Washington Nationals v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JULY 01: Nate Eaton #18 of the Boston Red Sox runs towards first base after hitting a RBI single against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Fenway Park on July 01, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

First with the trade @BNightengale

Rayo, 18, signed with the Athletics for a $70,000 bonus during the 2024-25 international signing period.

Boston Red Sox Trade Nate Eaton to Athletics

Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 19: Nate Eaton #40 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring in the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on September 19, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Eaton has four years of big-league experience.

He appeared in just 24 games with Boston this past season, hitting .160/.300/.260. He is 29 years old and can play outfield and third base.

Looking at Nate Eaton’s Career

2026 World Baseball Classic - Pool B - Brazil v Great Britain
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 09: Nate Eaton #18 of the Great Britain looks on during the 2026 World Baseball Classic game between Brazil and Great Britain at Daikin Park on March 09, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Royals selected Eaton in the 21st round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Virginia Military Institute.

He made his MLB debut with the Royals in 2022.

Seattle Mariners v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 23: Nate Eaton #18 of the Kansas City Royals rounds third base and heads home to score on an MJ Melendez #1 single in the third inning at Kauffman Stadium on September 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Eaton appeared in 72 games with Kansas City from 2022-23.

He spent the 2024 season in the Royals’ minor league system and then elected free agency, allowing him to sign with the Red Sox.

Cleveland Guardians v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 2: Nate Eaton #40 of the Boston Red Sox is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning at Fenway Park on September 2, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Eaton appeared in 65 games with Boston over the past two seasons.

Over his four-year MLB career, Eaton has hit .221/.294/.307 with three home runs, 23 RBI and 25 stolen bases.

In eight postseason plate appearances with the Red Sox over the past two seasons, Eaton has gone 2-for-7 with two doubles and a walk.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Trade: Boston Red Sox Send 4-Year MLB Player to Athletics After World Series

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