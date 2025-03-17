Trade Pitch Has Red Sox Acquiring $46 Million Closer in Blockbuster Deal

The Boston Red Sox are expected to be playoff contenders in 2025 and they could use another late-inning reliever.

MLB analyst Zach Pressnell of FanSided proposed a deal that would see the Red Sox acquiring Robert Suarez from the San Diego Padres in a four-player blockbuster.

Red Sox acquire:

Padres acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Boston would acquire Suarez who could be the team’s closer in exchange for three prospects.

Suarez signed a five-year $46 million deal with the Padres but has an opt-out after the 2025 season, which he likely will exercise. Suarez could compete for the Red Sox’s closer spot. With the Padres in 2024, he went 9-3 with a 2.77 ERA in 65 games and went 36-for-42 on saves.

In return, Boston would trade Cespedes who is a middle infield prospect. He’s the Red Sox’s seventh-ranked prospect and is just 19. He played in rookie ball in 2024 hitting .319 with 5 home runs and 24 RBIs.

Bleis, meanwhile, is the Red Sox’s 12th-ranked prospect. The 21-year-old outfielder signed in 2021 and reached A in 2024. He hit .221 with 11 home runs and 47 RBIs between A+ and A in 2024.

The final prospect the Red Sox would trade is Dobbins who’s a right-handed pitcher and Boston’s 13th-ranked prospect. Dobbins was drafted in the eighth round of the 2021 MLB draft. He reached AAA in 2024 and went 8-5 with a 3.08 ERA in 25 starts.

Analyst Explains Why Red Sox Would ‘Overpay’ for Suarez

Boston needs to address the back end of the bullpen, and Pressnell believes the Red Sox should overpay to trade for Suarez.

“While this could seem like an overpay on the surface, it’s important to realize the Padres hold all the leverage here,” Pressnell wrote. “Boston desperately needs a closer and the Padres don’t have to trade Suarez. It would take a haul to bring him to Boston and the Red Sox can afford to give this package of prospects up.”

Although it would be an overpay, Pressnell thinks if Boston can get a shutdown closer like Suarez would boost their chances to win the World Series.

“Boston would land the star closer it needs. While Suarez is heading into free agency at the end of the year, there’s no reason the Red Sox wouldn’t be able to re-sign him in the offseason,” Pressnell added. “The flamethrower would be a huge piece of the puzzle that Boston is trying to build to boost itself to an AL Pennant and a World Series championship.”

Liam Hendriks and Aroldis Chapman are competing for the Red Sox’s closer’s role.

Red Sox Manager Won’t Name Closer

Boston manager Alex Cora says the team won’t announce their closer, and it could be a committee role.

With Hendriks and Chapman both pitching well, Cora says one of them will be closing games. But, he isn’t sure who it will be.

“They’re throwing the ball well,” said Cora. “Liam took a step forward yesterday; we saw that. Chappy has been throwing the ball well, Slaten has been throwing the ball well. Hopefully, we have the lead in the ninth in the first game of the season, and somebody will come in and get that save, and we go from there.”

The Red Sox open their 2025 season on the road against the Texas Rangers on March 27.