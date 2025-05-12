Trade Pitch Has Red Sox Dealing Devers to NL Team in 4-Player Blockbuster

The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers aren’t seeing eye-to-eye, and it could soon lead to a trade.

MLB analyst Bailey Bassett of ClutchPoints proposed a blockbuster four-player deal that would see the Red Sox trade Devers to the Chicago Cubs.

Red Sox acquire:

Cubs acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Chicago would get a star player while Boston would get three star prospects.

A big part of the return for the Red Sox would be Shaw, who’s the Cubs’ No. 1 prospect and the sixth-ranked prospect in the MLB. Shaw made the Cubs out of camp but was optioned down to Triple-A as he struggled, hitting .172. He could stay in the Red Sox minor leagues and be the team’s third baseman of the future.

Boston would also acquire Ballestros, who’s a catcher/first base prospect and is the Cubs’ No. 4 prospect. Ballestros is just 21 and could reach the majors this season, and could even start at first base for Boston now, replacing the injured Triston Casas.

The Red Sox’s final player they would get is Rojas, who’s the Cubs’ No. 6 prospect and is a middle infielder. The 20-year-old is playing in A+ and is likely a couple of years away from reaching the majors.

In return, the Cubs would acquire Devers, who could start at third base or be Chicago’s DH. He would add another potent bat to the lineup either before or after Kyle Tucker. Devers is hitting .280 with 7 home runs and 31 RBIs. He’s in the second year of his 10-year, $313.5 million deal.

Analyst Believes Cubs Are a Logical Fit for Devers

If Devers does ask for a trade, Bassett believes the Cubs are a logical fit for the slugging third baseman.

Bassett believes the Cubs have the assets to make a deal happen, while Boston could either keep the prospects or flip them for MLB players.

“If the team is forced to trade him, the Cubs are one of the first teams they should negotiate with. Chicago has tons of prospects with star potential,” Bassett wrote. “While Shaw struggled in his brief stint in the majors, he is still one of the best minor leaguers in baseball, and he could be a younger replacement for Devers. Additionally, Moises Ballesteros can play first base and, therefore, fill in for the injured Casas. Jefferson Rojas is a few years away from the majors, but he also has sky-high potential.”

Whether or not the Cubs have an interest in Devers is uncertain, as Chicago may want to use their money on re-signing Tucker.

Devers Frustrated With Red Sox

Devers lost his role as Boston’s third baseman due to the signing of Alex Bregman to play third.

After some time, Devers agreed to play DH, and he put his glove away. Yet, after the injury to Casas, Devers was asked to move to first, which he shot down, and he claims he isn’t happy with Boston asking him to go back to the field.

“They had the conversation with me,” Devers said through translator Daveson Perez. “I don’t think for me personally it’s the best decision after they asked me to play a different position, and I only have two months of playing this position. To all of a sudden have me try to play another position… from my end, it doesn’t seem like a good decision.”

For now, Devers continues to play DH and is starting to get hot.