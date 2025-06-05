Trade Pitch Sees Red Sox Dealing Duran for Package Involving Top Prospect

The Boston Red Sox have struggled this season and could be sellers ahead of the trade deadline. One player that could be traded is All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran.

As Duran’s name has come up in trade rumors, MLB insider Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report proposed a deal that would see the star outfielder being dealt to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Red Sox acquire:

Phillies acquire:

Jarren Duran

The proposed deal would be an intriguing one as Philadelphia would go all-in by trading for Duran, while Boston would get one of the top prospects in all of baseball in Painter.

The Red Sox would acquire Painter, who’s the Phillies’ No. 1-ranked prospect and the fifth-ranked prospect in all of baseball. The 22-year-old right-hander could be a legit No. 1 starter in the MLB and is expected to reach the majors this season. Painter is 2-0 with a 2.65 ERA in 4 starts in Triple-A this season.

Boston would also acquire Tait, who’s Philadelphia’s 4th-ranked prospect. The 18-year-old catcher signed with Philadelphia in 2023 and is years away from reaching the majors. Tait is currently playing in A and is hitting .285 with 8 home runs and 35 RBIs.

In return, the Red Sox would trade Duran, who would take over as a starting outfielder for the Phillies and be a middle-of-the-order bat. Duran is earning $3.5 million this season and is under club control through the 2028 season, which is why the price to acquire him is so high. Duran is hitting .274 with 4 home runs and 35 RBIs this season.

Insider Explains Blockbuster Red Sox-Phillies Trade

The proposed deal between Boston and Philadelphia would be a blockbuster and could change the trajectory of both franchises.

It would be a steep price to pay for the Phillies giving up Painter, but they would have Duran under control for two and a half seasons. Rymer explained the rationale behind the deal and felt like both sides would ultimately agree to it.

“It was under Dave Dombrowski that the Red Sox originally took Duran in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. Which now looks like a steal,” Rymer wrote. “Cut to 2025, and Dombrowski is in charge of a Phillies team with seemingly an ever-lasting need in center field. The position has been worth minus-0.1 rWAR, with an aggregate .612 OPS being the primary culprit.

“Though center field is not Duran’s primary position this season, he spent ample time out there in 2024 and walked away with 17 Defensive Runs Saved. Clearly, he can handle it if need be,” Rymer added. “Given Painter’s very real upside as a No. 1 starting pitcher, this would be a true ‘all-in’ trade for the Phillies. Knowing how short their contention window is getting, they should arguably be looking to do exactly that sort of deal before July 31.”

Duran is seemingly only getting better, and would help the Phillies chase a World Series now.

Insider: Red Sox Not Shopping Duran

Although Duran’s name has come up in trade rumors, one MLB insider says the Red Sox aren’t shopping him.

Red Sox insider Sean McAdam of MassLive reported Boston is not shopping the star outfielder. However, the team is listening to offers on him.

“The Padres are not the only team to reach out and inquire about Duran, according to one MLB official. Sensing that the Red Sox are desperate to make room for the arrival of Anthony, those calls have intensified in recent weeks,” McAdam wrote. “But the industry source got the sense that while the Red Sox were willing to discuss Duran, the team was by no means shopping the outfielder.”

Duran was an All-Star in 2024.