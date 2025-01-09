Trade Proposal Has Red Sox Dealing Casas For Potential Ace

The Boston Red Sox have already bolstered its rotation by trading for Garrett Crochet but the team may not be done.

MLB analyst Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicted six potential deals ahead of the start of the season. One deal he proposed sees the Red Sox acquiring Jared Jones from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Red Sox acquire:

Pirates acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Boston would acquire Jones who has the potential to be an ace while Pittsburgh acquires Casas and an infielder in David Hamilton.

Jones was selected in the second round of the 2020 MLB draft. The right-hander made the Pirates’ Opening Day roster this past season. In his first year in the majors, he went 6-8 with a 4.14 ERA in 22 starts. Jones would be the Red Sox’s third or fourth starter this season, but at age 23 has the makings to be an ace, especially with a 100+ MPH fastball.

In return, the Red Sox would deal Casas who has spent part of three years in the majors. The first baseman played in 63 games last season hitting .241 with 13 home runs and 32 RBIs. Casas could be the Pirates starting first baseman.

Hamilton, meanwhile, is a bench infielder who can play shortstop and second base. The infielder hit .248 with 8 home runs and 28 RBIs in 2024 with the Red Sox.

Analyst Believes Deal Makes Sense for Red Sox

Casas’ name has come up in trade talks, so trading him for a pitcher does make sense.

Rymer believes a deal for Jones would make sense as both teams deal the young players who could use a change of scenery.

“In the same report on Arenado from Cotillo and McAdam was this bit regarding Casas: “Despite chief baseball officer Craig Breslow ardently denying that the club was shopping Casas earlier this week, there remains a belief in the industry that the Red Sox remain open to trading Casas, potentially for young pitching, to facilitate other roster maneuvering,”” Rymer wrote.

“This proposal would accomplish exactly that. It helps to know that Jones has already been in Boston’s crosshairs once this winter,” Rymer added. “Beyond his youth, the 23-year-old Jones would bring real promise to a Red Sox rotation that has already been upgraded with Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler. He only had a 4.14 ERA as a rookie, yet his pure stuff graded as elite.”

Rymer believes Boston would jump at the chance to add Jones for Casas who could be replaced.

Pirates Would Add a Much-Needed Bat

For Pittsburgh, the Pirates would trade from an area of strength in pitching for a bat.

The Pirates need help on offense which is why Rymer thinks the deal would make sense for Pittsburgh.

“Even without Jones, the Bucs would still have Paul Skenes, Mitch Keller and Bubba Chandler, Braxton Ashcraft and Thomas Harrington standing by in their system,” Rymer wrote. “That’s a lot of pitching!. What the Pirates have less of is impact bats, which has been a theme for a better part of the last decade. Casas has enormous potential in this regard, as his 222 games at the MLB level have yielded a .830 OPS and 42 home runs. Hamilton is a lesser offensive player, but he was one of the best baserunners in MLB last year. At the very least, he’d be another option for a thin middle infield depth chart.”

The Pirates went 76-86 last season finishing last in the NL Central.