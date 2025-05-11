Analyst Shares Surprising Trade Destination for Red Sox’s Rafael Devers

Boston Red Sox star hitter Rafael Devers could be traded after he refused to play first base.

Devers entered spring training saying he won’t be a DH as he is a third baseman. Yet, after Boston signed Alex Bregman, Devers shifted to DH. But after Triston Casas suffered a season-ending injury, the Red Sox asked Devers to play first, which he denied.

Now, after denying the position move, MLB analyst Jake Storiale of Talkin’ Baseball believes the Red Sox will trade Devers to the Philadelphia Phillies.

“A team that has been looking for a third base upgrade for a long time, the Philadelphia Phillies. “Can you imagine the star power? They have Schwarber coming off the books after this season,” Storiale said. “So, if they don’t think Devers is going to stick at third, that could be your DH spot. It was Bohm and maybe you throw in a couple of those Phillies pitching prospects or something like that. The Phillies have been looking for that next step to elevate them in this now crowded NL as they have their core in their early 30s.”

Devers would be an upgrade over Bohm, while Boston could get some pitching prospects they can develop or flip for MLB assets. Ultimately, Storiale makes a good point that a Devers trade to Philadelphia works well for both teams.

Devers is in the second year of his 10-year, $313.5 million deal. To begin the 2025 MLB season, Devers is hitting .280 with 7 home runs and 31 RBIs.

MLB Analyst Expects Red Sox to Trade Devers

Storiale’s pitch of Devers being traded to the Phillies comes after MLB analyst Chris Rose said he thinks the slugger will be traded on their podcast.

Rose thinks Craig Breslow doesn’t see a future with Devers and will look to cut ties. The analyst also believes that it could get to a point where Devers also wants to be traded.

“I think he’s going to get traded. You have to remember that Craig Breslow did not sign off on the Rafael Devers extension,” Rose said. “And I think he’s going to piss off Rafael Devers to the point where he says, ‘Well, (expletive) he’s a $300M DH. You know how much I could get him?'”

Devers has been frustrated with his role with the Red Sox, and perhaps he could request a trade soon. If the Red Sox trade Devers, Boston would get a massive haul for the 28-year-old.

Devers is a three-time All-Star.

Devers Says Playing First Base Isn’t a Good Decision

After Casas’ injury, many assumed Devers could slide to first base.

However, Devers shot down that idea. Speaking to the media, he claimed playing first base wouldn’t be good for him.

“They had the conversation with me,” Devers said through translator Daveson Perez. “I don’t think for me personally it’s the best decision after they asked me to play a different position, and I only have two months of playing this position. To all of a sudden have me try to play another position… from my end, it doesn’t seem like a good decision.”

Devers says in spring training, the Red Sox front office informed him he would be a DH. So, the slugger put his glove away, and he believes it would be difficult to get back to playing the field.