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Boston Red Sox Make Trevor Story Announcement Before Angels Series

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Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles
Getty
BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 05: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after scoring a run against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 5, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox will begin their series against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday afternoon. The AL East club will be looking to stay hot, as they are entering this series on a four-game winning streak after sweeping the Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox will be making some changes to their lineup for their series opener against the Angels. Among the Red Sox players who will be in a new spot in the batting order is Trevor Story.

Boston Red Sox Make Trevor Story Announcement Before Angels Series

Philadelphia Phillies v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 13: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox throws to first for an out in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park on May 13, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

After batting fourth in Boston’s most recent game against the Orioles, Story is dropping to fifth in their batting order against the Angels. This comes after he went 1-for-4 for Boston against Baltimore on Sunday.

With Story switching to fifth in the Red Sox’s batting order, Wilyer Abreu will be their cleanup hitter against the Angels on Sunday.

Here is the Red Sox’s full batting order for their game against the Angels.

Roman Anthony DH

Mickey Gasper 1B

Adley Rutschman C

Wilyer Abreu RF

Trevor Story SS

Caleb Durbin 3B

Jarren Duran LF

Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2B

Eli White CF

Red Sox’s Story Looking to Keep His Hot Streak Alive

Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 04: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after striking out in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 04, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

While Story has had a tough season with Boston in 2026, especially due to injury, he has been heating up for Boston as of late. The veteran shortstop is currently on a seven-game hitting streak for Boston, where he has gone 12-for-29 over that span. He also has hits in 10 out of his last 11 games for the Red Sox, so he has been seeing the ball well.

As a result, Story dropping in the batting order is not due to him struggling. It will be interesting to see how much of an impact he can make against the Angels batting fifth from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Boston Red Sox Make Trevor Story Announcement Before Angels Series

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