The Boston Red Sox will begin their series against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday afternoon. The AL East club will be looking to stay hot, as they are entering this series on a four-game winning streak after sweeping the Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox will be making some changes to their lineup for their series opener against the Angels. Among the Red Sox players who will be in a new spot in the batting order is Trevor Story.

Boston Red Sox Make Trevor Story Announcement Before Angels Series

After batting fourth in Boston’s most recent game against the Orioles, Story is dropping to fifth in their batting order against the Angels. This comes after he went 1-for-4 for Boston against Baltimore on Sunday.

With Story switching to fifth in the Red Sox’s batting order, Wilyer Abreu will be their cleanup hitter against the Angels on Sunday.

Here is the Red Sox’s full batting order for their game against the Angels.

Roman Anthony DH

Mickey Gasper 1B

Adley Rutschman C

Wilyer Abreu RF

Trevor Story SS

Caleb Durbin 3B

Jarren Duran LF

Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2B

Eli White CF

Red Sox’s Story Looking to Keep His Hot Streak Alive

While Story has had a tough season with Boston in 2026, especially due to injury, he has been heating up for Boston as of late. The veteran shortstop is currently on a seven-game hitting streak for Boston, where he has gone 12-for-29 over that span. He also has hits in 10 out of his last 11 games for the Red Sox, so he has been seeing the ball well.

As a result, Story dropping in the batting order is not due to him struggling. It will be interesting to see how much of an impact he can make against the Angels batting fifth from here.