Boston Red Sox Quickly Announce Trevor Story Decision Before Royals Series

On Friday, the Boston Red Sox begin their series against the Kansas City Royals.

The American League East team will be aiming to get things back on track after losing each of their last two games to the Los Angeles Angels.

Now, as the Red Sox begin their series against the Royals, they have announced an interesting lineup decision regarding Trevor Story.

Boston Red Sox Dropping Trevor Story in the Lineup

Story will be batting fifth in the Red Sox’s series opener against the Royals.

Story moving to fifth in Boston’s batting order comes after he was their cleanup hitter in their most recent game against the Angels.

With Story being dropped to fifth in the Red Sox’s batting order, Wilyer Abreu will be their cleanup hitter against the Royals on Friday.

Here is the Red Sox’s full batting order for their game against the Royals, as reported by Underdog MLB.

R. Anthony LF

M. Gasper DH

A. Rutschman C

W. Abreu RF

T. Story SS

N. Sogard 1B

C. Durbin 3B

J. Duran CF

I. Kiner-Falefa 2B

Looking at Story

Story is entering this series against the Royals on a bit of a hot streak for the Red Sox.

The veteran shortstop has hits in nine out of his last 10 games for Boston, which includes hitting five doubles over that span. With this, the 11-year MLB veteran is hitting well right now and will be looking to keep it up against the Royals from here.

In 51 games this season with Boston, Story has posted three home runs, 12 doubles, 23 RBI, and a .233 batting average.