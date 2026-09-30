Red Sox Quickly Announce Trevor Story Decision After Terrible Loss to Yankees

The Boston Red Sox suffered an embarrassing 9-0 loss to the New York Yankees in Game 1 on Tuesday.

Now, the Red Sox will be looking to keep their season alive by defeating New York in Game 2.

As the Red Sox prepare for Game 2 against the Yankees, they have made a lineup decision with Trevor Story.

Trevor Story Batting Eighth for Red Sox Against the Yankees

Boston has announced that Story will be their eighth hitter for Game 2 against the Yankees.

This will be the third game in a row that Story will be Boston’s eighth hitter. Before this, he batted fourth for the Red Sox during their Sep. 25 matchup against the Chicago Cubs.

Here is Boston’sfull batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB: J. Jones DH A. Rutschman C W. Contreras 1B W. Abreu RF C. Rafaela CF C. Durbin 3B N. Sogard 2B T. Story SS N. Eaton LF

Red Sox 9/30 J. Jones DH

A. Rutschman C

W. Contreras 1B

W. Abreu RF

C. Rafaela CF

C. Durbin 3B

N. Sogard 2B

T. Story SS

N. Eaton LF S. Gray SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 30, 2026

Looking at Story

Story went 1-for-3, with a double, for Boston against the Yankees in Game 1 on Tuesday. This was after he did not have a hit in each of his previous four games for the Red Sox.

Now, Story will be aiming to make an impact as Boston looks to keep their postseason run alive. Story is a key part of Boston’s roster, so it will be intriguing to see if he can come in clutch for them in Game 2.