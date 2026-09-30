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Red Sox Quickly Announce Trevor Story Decision After Terrible Loss to Yankees

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Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox hits a single in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 06, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox suffered an embarrassing 9-0 loss to the New York Yankees in Game 1 on Tuesday.

Now, the Red Sox will be looking to keep their season alive by defeating New York in Game 2.

As the Red Sox prepare for Game 2 against the Yankees, they have made a lineup decision with Trevor Story.

Trevor Story Batting Eighth for Red Sox Against the Yankees

Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 18: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox hits a single in the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 18, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Boston has announced that Story will be their eighth hitter for Game 2 against the Yankees.

This will be the third game in a row that Story will be Boston’s eighth hitter. Before this, he batted fourth for the Red Sox during their Sep. 25 matchup against the Chicago Cubs.

Here is Boston’sfull batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB: J. Jones DH A. Rutschman C W. Contreras 1B W. Abreu RF C. Rafaela CF C. Durbin 3B N. Sogard 2B T. Story SS N. Eaton LF

Looking at Story

Cleveland Guardians v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 24: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox makes a throw to first base during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on September 24, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by CJ Gunther/Getty Images)

Story went 1-for-3, with a double, for Boston against the Yankees in Game 1 on Tuesday. This was after he did not have a hit in each of his previous four games for the Red Sox.

Now, Story will be aiming to make an impact as Boston looks to keep their postseason run alive. Story is a key part of Boston’s roster, so it will be intriguing to see if he can come in clutch for them in Game 2.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Red Sox Quickly Announce Trevor Story Decision After Terrible Loss to Yankees

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