Red Sox SS Trevor Story Puts Doubt to Rest Ahead of Return From Injury

After not playing since May 14th, Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story is finally on a rehab assignment in Triple-A, working to get back for a playoff run.

Story has played in just 41 games this season, and was battling through a sports hernia injury during that time. Eventually, it became too much to play through, and Story went on the IL before admitting he needed surgery to repair it.

Prior to going on the IL, Story struggled mightily. In 165 at-bats, Story has a .206 average with a .244 OBP, .303 slugging percentage, and a .547 OPS. So, it’s natural to have some concern about what he can actually contribute to the Red Sox once he’s back in the lineup. Despite that, Story has insisted that he’s confident moving forward.

“Very confident,” Story said. “That’s the whole point of getting the surgery and coming back, to be at full strength. It was tough there in the beginning of this year and I battled through it. But I’m looking forward to going out there and doing some things more like last year, for sure.”

Trevor Story Has Had a Difficult Tenure with the Boston Red Sox

When Trevor Story played for the Colorado Rockies, he was consistently healthy and consistently among the top performing shortstops in the game. That hasn’t been the case since he’s landed with the Boston Red Sox, though.

The chief issue for Story during his time with the Red Sox has been his inability to stay healthy. Now in his fifth season with Boston, he’s played in just 361 games.

Story has had a hand contusion, a heel contusion, UCL surgery, a fractured shoulder, and now the sports hernia surgery. That has, in turn, made it hard for him to have any consistent success on the field with the Red Sox. In his time with the team, he has a .242 average, .295 OBP, .402 slugging percentage, and .697 OPS.

That isn’t to say that Story hasn’t played well with the Red Sox at times. In particular, 2025, when he was able to stay healthy, he did have a 25 home run season. There’s still talent there, but Story is going to need to hit the ground running and bounce back quickly from the injury if he wants to contribute to a postseason run.

Red Sox Interim Manager Chad Tracy Had Interesting Comments on Trevor Story

To replace Trevor Story this season, not to mention Curtis Mead and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Red Sox have leaned on Andruw Monasterio. It’s worked well, too, with Monasterio slashing .308/.379/.500 since the start of July.

That’s too much for the Red Sox to ignore. So, interim manager Chad Tracy recently shared that the plan is going to have to involve him moving forward, regardless of if Story is healthy or not.

“He’ll still play,” Tracy said on Tuesday. “It’s hard to deny. He’ll play second. You saw the early part of the season where Mona was playing third, second and a little bit of short if he needed to. The way he’s swung the bat against both left and right, you can’t deny that or ignore it. You have to keep that involved. These are all things with when we get to the point where we start getting guys back.”

There’s room in the infield for both Story and Monasterio to play. However, it’s also clear that if Story isn’t performing, the Red Sox feel they have options that are worth leaning on during their push for the playoffs.