Red Sox Get Trevor Story Injury Update Ahead of Twins Series

It wasn’t pretty, but the Boston Red Sox pulled off a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals, finishing things off with a 4-3 win on Wednesday night. Even with injuries continuing to mount for this team, the Red Sox have done everything they can to win on a consistent basis, but at this point, they are only as good as their pitching staff.

Boston’s lineup has been one of the worst in the league this season, and it hasn’t helped that one of its best players, shortstop Trevor Story, recently landed on the injured list with a sports hernia. Story has been trying to plot the best path forward when it comes to recovering from this ailment, and it appears he’s covering all his bases when it comes to his quest to get back on the field as soon as possible.

Trevor Story Gets Third Opinion on His Sports Hernia

He saw Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia https://t.co/ESFXL7OuEo — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) May 20, 2026

With guys like Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers no longer in town, Story was expected to take on a bigger role on offense for Boston. After all, he enjoyed his best season with the Red Sox in 2025 (.263 BA, 25 HR, 96 RBI, 31 SB, .741 OPS), so the hope was that he could carry that over to the 2026 season.

Through 41 games, though, Story has barely been a league-average player. He’s struggled mightily at the plate (.206 BA, 3 HR, 19 RBI, .547 OPS), and his defense at shortstop remains subpar. With Marcelo Mayer playing out of position at second base, the calls for Story to get benched had grown quite loud.

However, we may now have some context for Story’s struggles, as he’s been attempting to play through a sports hernia to begin the year. Story is attempting to figure out the best way to recover from this injury, and that has led to him receiving a third opinion on this ailment, as his status remains up in the air.

“Red Sox SS Trevor Story went to Philadelphia for a third opinion on his sports hernia. ‘They’re getting his opinion and still waiting on that and what he wants to do,’ Chad Tracy said. He saw Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia,” Chris Smith of MassLive shared in a post on X.

Trevor Story Remains Without an Injury Timeline for the Red Sox

Depending on what Story decides to do, he could end up missing a couple of months recovering from this injury. However, he can’t seem to figure out what the best path forward is here, which is why he is being so thorough in receiving as much information as he can on his ailment. The hope is that this third opinion will provide him and the team with some clarity on his status moving forward.

For the time being, though, Mayer has remained at second base for Boston, with Andruw Monasterio and Nick Sogard filling in at shortstop. The Sox have been piecing together their lineup all season long, and they will have to continue to do that for however long Story is out for. The team will enjoy a day off on Thursday before returning to action against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.