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Boston Red Sox Announce Sudden Trevor Story News During Angels Series

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Boston Red Sox v Detroit Tigers
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 4: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox throws out Wenceel Perez of the Detroit Tigers at first base during the fifth inning at Comerica Park on May 4, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Angels 5-2 in their series opener on Tuesday. Now, Boston will be aiming to pick up another win when they face Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Now, as the Red Sox prepare for their Wednesday game against the Angels, they have provided some news regarding star infielder Trevor Story.

Boston Red Sox Make Sudden Lineup Change With Trevor Story

Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – SEPTEMBER 05: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox retires Coby Mayo #16 of the Baltimore Orioles at second base during the eighth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 5, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Red Sox have announced that Story will be their cleanup hitter for their Wednesday game against the Angels. This comes after he batted fifth for Boston in their most recent game against Los Angeles.

Here is the Red Sox’s full batting order for their upcoming game against the Angels.

R. Anthony LF

J. Jones DH

W. Abreu RF

T. Story SS

N. Sogard 1B

C. Durbin 3B

A. Monasterio 2B

E. White CF

C. Wong C

Red Sox’s Trevor Story Looking to Respond After Tough Game at the Plate

Seattle Mariners v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 01: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox throws to first base for an out against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on September 01, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Story is entering this game against the Angels with the hope of bouncing back. Story struggled at the plate in Boston’s most recent game, as he went 0-for-4. With this, he will be looking to have a response game against Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Before this game, Story had been on a major hot streak. He had hits in seven straight games, so don’t be surprised if the Boston slugger ends up getting things back on track against the Angels from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Boston Red Sox Announce Sudden Trevor Story News During Angels Series

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