Boston Red Sox Announce Sudden Trevor Story News During Angels Series

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Angels 5-2 in their series opener on Tuesday. Now, Boston will be aiming to pick up another win when they face Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Now, as the Red Sox prepare for their Wednesday game against the Angels, they have provided some news regarding star infielder Trevor Story.

Boston Red Sox Make Sudden Lineup Change With Trevor Story

The Red Sox have announced that Story will be their cleanup hitter for their Wednesday game against the Angels. This comes after he batted fifth for Boston in their most recent game against Los Angeles.

Here is the Red Sox’s full batting order for their upcoming game against the Angels.

R. Anthony LF

J. Jones DH

W. Abreu RF

T. Story SS

N. Sogard 1B

C. Durbin 3B

A. Monasterio 2B

E. White CF

C. Wong C

Red Sox’s Trevor Story Looking to Respond After Tough Game at the Plate

Story is entering this game against the Angels with the hope of bouncing back. Story struggled at the plate in Boston’s most recent game, as he went 0-for-4. With this, he will be looking to have a response game against Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Before this game, Story had been on a major hot streak. He had hits in seven straight games, so don’t be surprised if the Boston slugger ends up getting things back on track against the Angels from here.