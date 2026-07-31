Red Sox Set to Cut Ties With $140 Million Former All-Star Amid Trade Rumors

We’ll always have 2025. For the Boston Red Sox and shortstop Trevor Story, that appears to be the epitaph on one of the most consequential decisions the organization has made in the last decade, the signing of Story to a six-year, $140 million contract that saw him play just 163 games int he first three years of the deal. Story was excellent last year for Boston, finally healthy, and posting 25 homers and 96 RBIs. This year? Back to the injured list, as Story is still recovering from a sports hernia and his return remains unclear.

And maybe even worse than unclear, according to a new report from USA Today insider Bob Nightengale. The Red Sox are set to move past Story altogether, with no expectation of a return to action down the stretch or in the playoffs.

The only question, then, will be what becomes of Story thereafter? The Red Sox could obviously try to trade him ahead of the August 3 MLB trade deadline. There won’t be many takers–Story is on the books for $25 million this year and another $25 million next year. Or Boston could designate him for assignment. But the Red sox will need to figure out .. you know (ahem) … how does the Story end?

Red Sox ‘Giving Up’ on Trevor Story

Apologies, but for Red Sox fans, the good news is that the organization is focused on finding a replacement for Story who can fill the shortstop role for the foreseeable future, even if it means eating Story’s money.

As Nightengale writes: “The Boston Red Sox are giving up on the idea that Trevor Story will help them when he returns from the IL and are aggressively trying to acquire a shortstop. They are asking about everyone from Zach Neto of the Angels to C.J. Abrams of the Washington Nationals to Otto Lopez of the Miami Marlins to Jeremy Pena of the Houston Astros.

Play

Trevor Story Hit .206 Before Injury

In what might be his Red Sox swan song, Story batted just .206 in 41 games to open this year before the hernia injury hit. His .547 OPS was the worst of his career, and Boston was 17-24 when he played.

But Boston has gotten a surprisingly strong showing from Andruw Montaserio, the 29-year-old veteran who came over in the trade with the Brewers last offseason. Montaserio has played every position on the infield this season, but has started 26 times at shortstop. He has hit .259 with a career-best .774 OPS, and a WAR of 1.0.

Red Sox Facing Franklin Arias Decision

Ultimately, though, Montaserio is a utility guy and the Red Sox want to get a star with a power bat in the middle of the infield–Neto, Abrams, Lopez and Pena chief among them. But the organization is not devoid of talent at the position, of course, as the Red Sox’s top prospect in the minors is 20-year-old Franklin Arias, the five-tool shortstop who has already moved up to Triple-A Worcester.

Arias hit .318 with 19 homers and 52 RBIs at Portland before he was promoted, and though he homered in his first at-bat with the Woo Sox, he is just 3-for-20 in five games. The Red Sox would, traditionally, be reluctant to move a player like Arias, but there does seem to be urgency to win this season–and that means that, along with cutting ties with Trevor Story, Boston could send out Arias in a deal, too.