Red Sox Urged to Sign $120 Million Star, Trade Young Slugger

For the Red Sox, it is not a terrible problem to have. But after a promising spring and early summer turned into a disappointing September, it’s obvious that the issue will need a bold resolution, perhaps even this offseason.

The problem is that the Red Sox are loaded with talented young position players, most of whom are lefties. That is difficult for a team whose home field is Fenway Park. And the problem is compounded by the fact that, despite a wealth of young hitters, the farm system is pretty dry when it comes to pitchers.

That’s where veteran MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic seems to have an answer, and it is indeed bold. In his opening sentence of a column titled, “Why the Red Sox need to add a right-handed masher in the offseason,” Rosenthal writes:

“Picture Alex Bregman playing third base for the Boston Red Sox next season. Wait, what about Rafael Devers? Move him to first. What about Triston Casas? Trade him for a starting pitcher of comparable ability and service, maybe one from the Seattle Mariners.”

Alex Bregman Could Get $120 Million

Whew. That is a lot. But there is also plenty of logic.

Bregman is a free-agent this offseason, and while it might be tough to pry him out of Houston, we’ve seen the Astros fumble such situations before. An early slump watered down Bregman’s numbers, but he still has hit .256 with a .757 OPS and 23 home runs. He’d be a nice fit for a team that needs a better glove at third base, as well as an experienced clubhouse leader.

The Red Sox would have to pay, of course. Bregman is coming off a five-year, $100 million contract, and according to Spotrac, carries a market value of four years and $120 million. His agent is Scott Boras, so, buckle up.

Just as interesting, though, would be the prospect of trading away Casas, who is only 24 and whose stubborn oblique injury limited him to 50 games so far this year. After belting 24 homes last season, Casas was unable to build on that season, and has just eight homers and a .241 batting average.

Any deal sending out Casas would certainly need to bring back a top-of-the-rotation pitcher. Rosenthal suggests the Mariners as a trading partner—the Cubs or Giants could be candidates, too.

Red Sox Loaded With Prospects

But the Red Sox will need to make some consequential decisions soon. The team has a “Big Three” of prospects—shortstop Marcelo Mayer, outfielder Roman Anthony and catcher Kyle Teel—who all had excellent 2024 seasons and will be pushing to land major-league spots by next summer. Oh, and all three are lefties.

Anthony is rated the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball by Baseball America. Mayer is No. 10. After batting .330 with a .997 OPS, infielder Kristian Campbell is in the mix, too, landing at No. 24 on BA’s list, one spot ahead of Teel at No. 25.

Campbell, at least, is a righty.

There is much to be excited about in the Red Sox’s future. Rosenthal compared their situation to that of the Orioles, who swallowed hard and traded for Corbin Burnes, vaulting them into contender’s status.

“How this all will play out is anyone’s guess,” Rosenthal wrote. “The supply of free agents who fit the Red Sox’s specific needs is limited. The open market is unpredictable. But after a season in which the Sox showed intriguing progress, more dramatic steps are necessary. Position changes. Signings. Trades. No team can win at Fenway Park being this left-handed.”